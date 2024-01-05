19-year-old Bengal pacer's career-best figures dismantle Australia in 1st Women's T20I

Sadhu's spell was a masterclass in seam bowling. She claimed key wickets of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner in the Powerplay, disrupting the Australian top order's momentum. Returning for her second spell, she continued her dominance by claiming the wicket of Annabel Sutherland, completing her maiden WT20I four-wicket haul.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team clinched a comprehensive victory against Australia by nine wickets in the first T20 International of the three-match series at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.The game witnessed a stellar performance from the Indian bowlers, who bowled out Australia for a modest score of 141. This match not only highlighted the prowess of India's bowling attack but also marked the emergence of a new cricketing star, Titas Sadhu.

The initial phase of the game saw the Indian bowlers exploiting the Powerplay overs, setting the tone for the match. Despite a resilient partnership between Ellyse Perry (37) and Phoebe Litchfield (49), the Australian team couldn't withstand the Indian bowling onslaught. Titas Sadhu, the young sensation, emerged as the hero, delivering a career-defining performance. Sadhu, playing in only her fifth WT20I, dismantled the Australian batting line-up with a remarkable four-wicket haul, conceding a mere 17 runs in her four-over spell.

Titas Sadhu's spell broke Australia's back

Sadhu's spell was a masterclass in seam bowling. She claimed key wickets of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner in the Powerplay, disrupting the Australian top order's momentum. Returning for her second spell, she continued her dominance by claiming the wicket of Annabel Sutherland, completing her maiden WT20I four-wicket haul. Her impressive figures of 4/17 are now her best in the format.

Reflecting on her burgeoning career, Sadhu made her WT20I debut at the 2023 Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition. In a short span of five matches, she has already snapped up eight wickets at an astonishing average of 8.25. Sadhu's economy rate of 4.40, including a maiden over, is a testament to her precision and control.

Also Read: India register new record with series-levelling win in South Africa

Sadhu's journey to the top has been nothing short of inspiring. She first caught the cricketing world's attention during her performance in the 2022 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. Her six wickets and the title of Player of the Final were instrumental in India's championship win over England. She continued her exceptional form in the 2023 Asian Games T20 tournament, playing a pivotal role in India's gold medal victory over Sri Lanka with a spellbinding 4-2-6-3.

The rise of Titas Sadhu in international cricket is a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring cricketers, especially young girls in India and around the world. Her performance against Australia is not just a personal triumph but a statement of India's growing dominance in women's cricket. With players like Sadhu at the forefront, the future of Indian women's cricket looks bright and promising. As the team prepares for upcoming challenges, fans and cricket aficionados will be keenly watching this rising star, eagerly anticipating her next spell of magic on the cricket field.