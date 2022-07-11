Insect Invasion Stops TNPL 2022 game; Forces Players to go off the field

In a bizarre incident, the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 fixture between Salem Spartans and Madurai Panthers in Coimbatore on Monday was suspended with insects at the venue.

The insects caused a 23-minute delay in play.

In a rather peculiar occurrence, the 16th match of the ongoing TNPL 2022 between Salem Spartans and Madurai Panthers at Coimbatore’s SNR College Cricket Ground, was suspended with insects floating at the venue.

It all started after the fifth over of the Madurai innings with the insects swarming around. Green neem leaves were burnt in buckets to shoo the creatures away using the fumes, with the players walking off the field. Groundsmen continued with the task near the pitch as the umpires and match referee stood in conversation during the break.

“Play has been interrupted by insects swarming the playing field! Will be back with live action soon,” read a tweet from Salem Spartans’ official Twitter handle.

The play eventually resumed after a 23-minute break, with no overs being lost. Madurai were 31/1 from five overs, with opener Arun Karthik falling to right-arm quick G Kishoor right before the break.



More to follow …

