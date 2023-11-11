'Sometimes cramps, sometimes acting' - Fans troll Mohammad Rizwan after he's down with cramps again

Mohammad Rizwan pulled his hamstrings soon after he got bowled off a delivery by Moeen Ali on what was the third delivery of the 23rd over.

It was one of the weirdest dismissals of the season.

Mohammad Rizwan pulled his hamstrings soon after he got bowled off a delivery by Moeen Ali on what was the third delivery of the 23rd over. Rizwan seemed to be in pain and just stood there for a while before hobbling to the pavilion. He has suffered cramps numerous times, and it is the last time he suffered during this World Cup.

Chasing a massive total of 338, Pakistan didn’t get the best of the starts with the willow. They lost their openers quickly and later lost Babar Azam as well. Rizwan looked solid during his stay, playing a prudent knock.

He tried forming partnerships with the other batters in the middle. However, Rizwan then went for a reckless shot instead of taking the innings deep. It was one of the weirdest dismissals of the season.

Moeen Ali bowled a slightly shorter length delivery at a slow pace, and Rizwan went for a wild slog across the line. He missed the ball, and it went on to crash the stumps behind him. Soon after playing the shot, Rizwan slipped and apparently pulled his hamstrings while slipping on the deck.

Twitter reacts to Mohammad Rizwan’s weird dismissal

There is something about Mohammad Rizwan’s hamstring, as he pulls them off every other game. He pulled them again in Kolkata against England when he slipped while going through a wild slog, which resulted in his dismissal. He couldn’t stand for a few minutes, and Saud Shakeel, standing on the other end, rushed to check on him.

Rizwan’s hamstrings have been one of the key talking points throughout this World Cup. When Rizwan chased down a massive total, he was asked about his hamstring injury by Simon Doull. “Sometimes, it’s cramps, and sometimes, I am acting,” stated Rizwan funnily.

Now, as he pulls off his hamstrings one last time, the reactions are out on X (formerly Twitter). Most of them found Rizwan to be acting again in the middle from both sides of the border. Rizwan’s track record means most of the users found it funny.

Some of the reactions are absolutely hilarious and worth a look. The memes are out in no time.

Here are the reactions:

it’s sometimes cramp, sometimes it’s acting because I get out #rizwan #ByeByePakistan — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) November 11, 2023

Every masterpiece has it's cheap copy



Rizwan 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HIbn7vnwlT — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) November 11, 2023

Rizwan sorry if it was real, but wtf 😭😭😭😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 11, 2023

Hilarious that Rashid just walks past without minding him even as Rizwan points at his cramps 😂#ENGvPAK https://t.co/gywXpwrbWm pic.twitter.com/b29js7woYZ — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 11, 2023

The last few balls in this match:



Rizwan bowled, then cramps

Salman lazy running, almost run out

Salman hits the ball and injures Saud



Even by Pakistan cricket standards, it's pure comedy#CWC23 #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/qu6Yw25fPc — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 11, 2023

*Rizwan falls down due to a cramp*



Pakistan team physio: pic.twitter.com/cUTL6ZB49I — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 11, 2023

Proper and deserving end to Rizwan's tournament for all the off field antics he did. — Sai Krishna💫 (@SaiKingkohli) November 11, 2023

too late for acting Rizwan. Time to go home — yang goi (@GongR1ght) November 11, 2023

Rizwan on Ground Today after he got dismissed pic.twitter.com/W0S53YWbeV — ' (@EdenGardens1214) November 11, 2023

Pakistan are on the verge of another defeat in the tournament. They will end the season with only four wins under their belt. The Men in Green would be very disappointed with the way their campaign has panned out.

