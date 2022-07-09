Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant opens with Rohit Sharma in second T20I versus England
India had a new opening pair in the second T20I against England on Thursday, with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant partnering skipper Rohit Sharma at the top. India made four changes to their XI from the series opener in Southampton, with Pant, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah coming in for Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh.
Amidst all the speculation of Kohli opening with Rohit, the former India captain was slated to bat at his usual one-down position. India continued with the left-right combination at the top, with Pant replacing his U19 skipper Kishan at the position.
The move worked for India, as the pair added 49 off 5.1 overs, with Rohit scoring 31 off those. The right-hander struck three fours and two sixes during his 20-ball stay, before top-edging one off Richard Gleeson through to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to hand the right-arm quick his maiden T20I wicket.
Here’s how the fans reacted to India’s new opening combination:
I actually like this move of sending Pant to open the innings with Rohit. A right-left combo disturbs fast bowlers' line and length. This is what India needs to do from now on, keeping World T20 in mind. It should be Rohit and either of Ishan Kishan/Pant at the top. #ENGvIND— Prabuddha Ghosh (@TheCluelessBong) July 9, 2022
Under Rohit, everyone is playing freely. Pant is a good choice to replace Ishan in opening slot. #INDvsENG @ImRo45 captain for ever.— Rajesh Abraham🇮🇳 (@pendown) July 9, 2022
Loved how Rishabh Pant said "Bhaiya phans raha hai ball (it is stopping a bit)," to Rohit Sharma when Moeen was at the top of his mark.— Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) July 9, 2022
Always wanted pant to open the innings for India. Hope this turns out a career changing move just like what dhoni did with Rohit.#INDvsENG #ENGvIND— Aniket (@13Anikett) July 9, 2022
Pant and Rohit batting together in white ball cricket...— Looking for... (@sanchi2social) July 9, 2022
This is heaven for me
Pant can be an excellent spin shield to Rohit. Pant's spin game will suit in PP than it did in MO with field spread. Exciting! #ENGvIND— Abhinandan Nahata (@khelgyani_abhi) July 9, 2022
Pant opening is the most interesting experiment since Rohit's return to cricket 😆— Sarthak😵 (@Sarthag11) July 9, 2022