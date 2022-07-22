Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill hits quickfire fifty on ODI return
India have made a dominant start in the ongoing first of three ODIs against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill brought up a century stand from just 14 overs, the latter playing the aggressor with fine stroke-play against spin and pace alike.
Dhawan started off with two fours in the opening over off Alzarri Joseph, before Gill took over with a string of boundaries off the new-ball pair of Joseph and Jayden Seales. Change of bowling did little to affect the pair, with Romario Shepherd and Kyle Mayers too, being treated with disdain.
Nicholas Pooran turned to Gudakesh Motie for some spin, and the left-arm orthodox bowler was taken for a six downtown off just the third ball of his spell.
Playing just his fourth ODI, the first since December 2020, Gill brought up his maiden half-century with a single off his 36th ball. Dhawan followed the suit, getting to his 36th ODI fifty - his third in his eighth outing this year - with a single off his 53rd ball.
The pair collectively struck 14 fours and three sixes in a 119-run stand off 17.4 overs, which was ended with Gill being runout by a direct hit from Pooran for a 53-ball 66. Dhawan was joined by Shreyas Iyer at the crease, and India were 121/1 from 19 overs at the time of writing.
Youngest Indian to Score Half Century in WI (ODI)
22yr 215d - Virat Kohli
22yr 317d - Shubman Gill*
24yr 003d - Sachin Tendulkar
