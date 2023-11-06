'This is ridic' - Twitter reacts to Angelo Mathews' bizarre dismissal

Angelo Mathews became the first-ever batter to be timed out in international cricket.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka has always been a heated rivalry. The battle has only exacerbated in recent years, and it will now go on to a new level altogether after what happened during their game in the World Cup 2023. It was an unfortunate incident for Sri Lanka, who were already reeling in the match.

Angelo Mathews became the first-ever batter to be timed out in international cricket. He couldn’t get ready to face the ball before the allotted three minutes time, and the Bangladeshi players appealed. The umpires asked Mathews to walk back, and a fuming Mathews had to leave.

It was a unique way to get out, putting Mathews in an unfortunate record. No one was at fault, but it was within the law. However, Shakib should have withdrawn the appeal because Mathews didn’t do it intentionally.

With this dismissal, international cricket has seen all the 11 kinds of dismissals. Cricket is complete now. This World Cup has already seen some out-of-box stuff on and off the field, and this just tops everything, for it’s hard to see anything crossing over this dismissal.

Twitter reacts to Angelo Mathews’ unique dismissal

Angelo Mathews has given content to social media. This dismissal will be a talking point for quite some time now. Social media, particularly X, formerly Twitter, is buzzing, with users giving their opinions on the dismissal.

While a particular section feels Shakib’s decision not to withdraw his appeal was correct, the other section found it against the spirit of cricket. Such dismissals are always seen from the spirit of cricket lens, especially by the fans of a few specific countries. This section is probably correct for the first time.

Mathews had reached the crease, so it wasn’t intentional. It’s just that he didn’t know the straps were damaged. Yes, the decision to appeal would have been correct had Mathews not even come on the crease.

Anyways, Mathews was given out. Now, Twitter is flooded with several reactions. Some of those reactions are absolutely amazing and worth having a look at.

Here are the reactions:

Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up 🤦🏽‍♂️#cricketworldcup — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 6, 2023

Angelo Mathews waiting for Shakib Al Hasan to return at the end of the innings.#BANvSL #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/qi35Uq2J0o — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) November 6, 2023

Angelo Mathews is the first ever batter to be TIMED OUT in international cricket which has a 146 years long history! #CWC23 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 6, 2023

Angelo Mathews will go to meet Shakib Al Hasan after the match 😂#BANvSL #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/LXpgEkvget — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) November 6, 2023

Could Angelo Mathews have just faced up for one ball without a helmet, then delayed and called for a replacement? Yes but, crucially, he didn't do that — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) November 6, 2023

A timed out in International cricket. Finally.



And not due to roads flooding, a player having his flight delayed or a tail ender in a deep discussion and missing his time to go in. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) November 6, 2023

Just watching the Angelo Mathews dismissal for Timed Out. So he actually made it out to the middle within the 2 mins, was at the crease, THEN broke his his helmet strap so couldn’t receive a ball. Harsh. A lesson to all, to ensure you’re fully kitted up before you get out there. — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) November 6, 2023

Sometimes cricket really is absurd. And then it reaches a new level of Angelo Matthews timed out absurdity. #SLvBAN — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 6, 2023

Angelo Mathews should be dismissed without facing in every game for being a grown adult man with 69 on his back. — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) November 6, 2023

Shakib be like "I obey the umpires bro, you sort it out with them and leave me" 😭😭😭#BANvSL #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ovBL3cnKQ1 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 6, 2023

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the game pans out. Things can get really bad. For now, Bangladesh require 280 to register their second win of the tournament.

