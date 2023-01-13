UAE ILT20 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 LIVE on TV in India, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues
Entering the crowdy but flourishing T20 market with hopes of quick fame and profitability is the International League T20 (ILT20). The tournament is a first-of-its-kind UAE-based event that focuses more on star power than homegrown talent. It features six teams taking part in an IPL-style T20 carnival, with teams facing each other twice before the playoffs.
Four of the six teams participating in ILT20 are those who own a franchise in the IPL. These teams - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors - will also lock horns with Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants to make up a 34-game festive event, with each team allowed to field a whopping 9 non-UAE based cricketers in their starting XIs.
The idea is obviously to attract a wider global audience towards the competition and to subsequently maximise the tournament earnings to make it as sustainable and financially fruitful for the six franchises and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as possible.
Over the years, the UAE has been home to quite a few leagues that have attracted more scrutiny than praise. The ILT20 is slated to be different than those, as it is backed by IPL's billion-dollar corporate giants and features some of the world's leading international cricketers.
ILT20 2023: ILT20 schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Timings (IST)
|January 13
|Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|January 14
|MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|January 15
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 PM
|Deser Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|January 16
|Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|January 17
|Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|January 18
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|January 19
|Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|January 20
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Deser Vipers
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|January 21
|Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors
|Dubai
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|January 22
|Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants
|Dubai
|3:30 PM
|Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|January 23
|Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|January 24
|Deser Vipers vs MI Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|January 25
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|January 26
|Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|January 27
|Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|January 28
|Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Sharjah
|3:30 PM
|Dubai Capitals vs Deser Vipers
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|January 29
|Deser Vipers vs MI Emirates
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|January 30
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|January 31
|Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|February 1
|Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|February 2
|Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|February 3
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|February 4
|Deser Vipers vs Gulf Giants
|Dubai
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|February 5
|Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|February 6
|Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|February 8
|Qualifier 1
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|February 9
|Eliminator
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|February 10
|Qualifier 2
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|February 12
|Final
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
Where to watch ILT20 2023 Live on TV
Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. Fans based in other countries can tune into respective channels specified below:
Pakistan: Geo Sports/A Sports
Sri Lanka: Sony Six
UK: Sky Sports Cricket
USA: Willow TV
NZ: Sky Sports NZ
South Africa: SuperSport
Australia: Fox Sports
Caribbean: Flow Sports
ILT20 Live Streaming details
The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'.
ILT20: Complete Squad Lists
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover
Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen
MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Brad Wheal, Bas de Leede
Sharjah Warriors: Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan
Gulf Giants: Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, James Vince, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope
Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Colin Munro, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga