UAE ILT20 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 LIVE on TV in India, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

Entering the crowdy but flourishing T20 market with hopes of quick fame and profitability is the International League T20 (ILT20). The tournament is a first-of-its-kind UAE-based event that focuses more on star power than homegrown talent. It features six teams taking part in an IPL-style T20 carnival, with teams facing each other twice before the playoffs.

Four of the six teams participating in ILT20 are those who own a franchise in the IPL. These teams - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors - will also lock horns with Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants to make up a 34-game festive event, with each team allowed to field a whopping 9 non-UAE based cricketers in their starting XIs.

The idea is obviously to attract a wider global audience towards the competition and to subsequently maximise the tournament earnings to make it as sustainable and financially fruitful for the six franchises and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as possible.

Over the years, the UAE has been home to quite a few leagues that have attracted more scrutiny than praise. The ILT20 is slated to be different than those, as it is backed by IPL's billion-dollar corporate giants and features some of the world's leading international cricketers.

ILT20 2023: ILT20 schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

Date Match Venue Timings (IST) January 13 Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai 7:30 PM January 14 MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM January 15 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM Deser Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai 7:30 PM January 16 Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Dubai 7:30 PM January 17 Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Sharjah 7:30 PM January 18 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Dubai 7:30 PM January 19 Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Sharjah 7:30 PM January 20 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Deser Vipers Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM January 21 Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM January 22 Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Dubai 3:30 PM Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM January 23 Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai 7:30 PM January 24 Deser Vipers vs MI Emirates Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM January 25 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Dubai 7:30 PM January 26 Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Sharjah 7:30 PM January 27 Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Dubai 7:30 PM January 28 Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Sharjah 3:30 PM Dubai Capitals vs Deser Vipers Dubai 7:30 PM January 29 Deser Vipers vs MI Emirates Sharjah 7:30 PM January 30 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM January 31 Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Sharjah 7:30 PM February 1 Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM February 2 Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Dubai 7:30 PM February 3 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM February 4 Deser Vipers vs Gulf Giants Dubai 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM February 5 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Dubai 7:30 PM February 6 Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Sharjah 7:30 PM February 8 Qualifier 1 Dubai 7:30 PM February 9 Eliminator Sharjah 7:30 PM February 10 Qualifier 2 Dubai 7:30 PM February 12 Final Dubai 7:30 PM

Where to watch ILT20 2023 Live on TV

Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. Fans based in other countries can tune into respective channels specified below:

Pakistan: Geo Sports/A Sports

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

USA: Willow TV

NZ: Sky Sports NZ

South Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports

Caribbean: Flow Sports

ILT20 Live Streaming details

The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'.

ILT20: Complete Squad Lists

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover

Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen

MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Brad Wheal, Bas de Leede

Sharjah Warriors: Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan

Gulf Giants: Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, James Vince, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Colin Munro, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga