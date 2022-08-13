UAE International League T20 (ILt20): Full list of players signed by All franchises

Full list of teams for UAE International League T20

The UAE T20 league will be held next year from January 6 to February 12 across the UAE and will feature six franchises with 18-man squads. There will be a league stage with each side playing the other twice, backed by four playoff games for a total of 34 games. Three out of the six franchises here areowned by IPL owners: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.

MI Emirates announces their squad for UAE International League T20

MI Emirates, the ILT20 squad supported by Reliance, was the first to disclose its list of 14 direct signings. With a total of 18 players allowed in their lineups, franchises must guarantee a maximum of 12 foreign players, including three players from the United Arab Emirates, two from other Associates, and one from the UAE U-23. Ahead of the first edition, MI Emirates will sport, among other things, the company's signature blue and gold. Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran are among the players on the team that are currently playing or have previously played for Mumbai Indians.

MI Emirates squad: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Andre Fletcher (West Indies), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Samit Patel (England), Will Smeed (England), Jordan Thompson (England), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Fazalhaq Farooqui (Afghanistan), Bradley Wheal (Scotland) and Bas De Leede (Netherlands).

Meanwhile, other teams have not openly shared their squads yet. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are likely to play for KKR owned franchise. Delhi has been tight-lipped about it. There are nine wage slots available for players, with the highest class remuneration of USD 340,000 and the lowest slot of USD 10,000, according to a document detailing the ILT20's rules and regulations as per ESPNcricnfo. The total pot now stands at USD 2.5 million, albeit this also comprises a "minimum wage bill" of USD 1.5 million, the potential for a club to pay up to USD 500,000 as a signing-on or loyalty bonus, and an extra USD 500,00 as bidding pot. The bidding purse is an optional sum, as is the loyalty bonus, which is exclusively available to direct signings.

