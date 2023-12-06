'In the Indian team 3 months ago, now not even a part of India A' - Aakash Chopra not happy with mishandling of this Indian youngster

Aakash Chopra, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, scrutinized Umran Malik's absence, especially considering his previous inclusion in the Indian team lineup for matches against either the West Indies or Ireland.

Renowned cricket commentator Aakash Chopra has cast a critical eye on the Indian selectors' decision to exclude Umran Malik across all formats, including the India A squad, for the forthcoming multi-format tour against South Africa.

India's tour against the Proteas comprises three T20Is, as many ODIs, and two Tests, commencing with the inaugural T20I scheduled in Durban on Sunday, December 10. Simultaneously, the India A team is set to engage in a series of three four-day games, with the first match slated to start on Monday, December 11.

Chopra, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, scrutinized Umran Malik's absence, especially considering his previous inclusion in the Indian team lineup for matches against either the West Indies or Ireland.

Expressing concern, Chopra remarked, "You had kept him in the team until some time back. You had played him, it was either against the West Indies or Ireland. After that, he has been missing."

The former India opener highlighted the inconsistency in Malik's inclusion, stressing the importance of maintaining continuity in nurturing talent. "Keep him in the scheme of things at least," Chopra urged, emphasizing the abrupt disappearance of the promising young pacer from both the national and India A squads.

"In fact, he is not even being picked in the India A team. How can it happen that he was in the Indian team three months ago and now he is not even part of the India A team?" Chopra added.

While acknowledging the current limitations for Umran Malik's entry into India's T20I side, Chopra maintained his belief in Malik's potential, suggesting that the right-arm pacer should at least feature in the India A squad. Chopra reiterated the need for Malik to showcase improved performances but emphasized that the talent and promise displayed by the Jammu and Kashmir speedster merit consideration at the developmental level.

As discussions surrounding squad selections intensify, Chopra's critique amplifies the conversation, prompting reflection on the selection process and the need for a consistent approach in nurturing burgeoning talents like Umran Malik.