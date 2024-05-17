'Youngsters should have played': 2007 T20 WC winner questions the selection of seniors for T20 World Cup 2024

Some notable omissions among youngsters were talents like Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh.

Following the culmination of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), the next big event in the cricketing calendar is the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be played in June in West Indies & USA.

The BCCI announced the 15-member squad last month, which will be led by dynamic opener Rohit Sharma.

While the team has a decent blend of experience and youth, a 2007 T20 World Cup winner however had a difference of opinions.

Robin Uthappa, who was a key cog in the championship-winning team opined that young players should have gotten more chances in the upcoming mega-event.

Some notable omissions among youngsters were talents like Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh. Incidentally, both players have been included as a travelling reserve and will accompany the team to West Indies.

Robin Uthappa questions the selection of senior players for T20 World Cup 2024

Echoing on the same lines, Uthappa said on Jio Cinema,

“I’m gonna catch a lot of flak for this, but I’ll take it. I think they should’ve moved on after the previous World Cup itself,” Uthappa said on JioCinema. “I think the youngsters should’ve played in this World Cup. The senior players have had their go, and these guys are showing true potential. The fact that they’ve been performing in IPL consistently… a lot of these guys who are performing now, the likes of Shubman Gill should be there.”

Another pressing concern for the Indian management will be the lean form of some of the senior players.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy Hardik Pandya, both of whom had a forgetful IPL 2024 season for the Mumbai Indians.

