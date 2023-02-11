'Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly' - Venkatesh Prasad questions KL Rahul's Test spot

The former India seamer questioned India's persistence with the struggling opening batter despite his continuous failings at the top of the order.

Failure in the first-innings of the Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has piled on the scrutiny that opening batter KL Rahul continues to face as former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad questioned the selectors and the management's decision to persist with him.

Prasad put Rahul's failing streak on the spotlight and called him "lucky" to have received "endless" opportunities to resurrect his game in the middle. The ex pacer, who has previously been a junior selector, too, asked with so many strong domestic performers waiting in the wings, how long can the think-tank keep retaining the Karnataka right-hander at the top?

With India having to leave out an in-form Shubman Gill to cater to their balance and combination, there is an extra scanner on an underfiring KL Rahul, who failed to post a big score on the recent trip to Bangladesh and is under pressure to keep his spot.

Rahul was out for a measly 20 after an unconvincing 71-ball stay in the first-innings in Nagpur. It was yet another start he failed to convert after undergoing a similar series in Dhaka and Chattogram, where he finished with just 57 runs in four innings.

KL Rahul's poor run continues; Prasad questions opener's spot

During his comeback season in 2021-22, KL Rahul made encouraging scores on trips to England and South Africa but his overall average since the return stands at a low-key 32.52 over 10 Tests and 19 innings. Since the start of 2018, Rahul is averaging only 26.57 from 46 innings - which is woeful for a specialist Indian batter.

"I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances," Prasad tweeted.

The ex India seamer pointed out the absence of Gill from the playing XI in Nagpur and the heavy-scoring Sarfaraz Khan at the first-class level to further tighten the screws on KL Rahul.

"When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul," he tweeted. "Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to."



