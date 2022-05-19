Video Evidence! Was Rinku Singh dismissed off a no-ball?

Rinku Singh getting out off the penultimate delivery of the final over turned the game on its head.

Snapshots of Stoinis overstepping have gone viral on social media.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants played out arguably the best match of the ongoing IPL 2022 so far. KKR, in a bid to stay alive in the tournament, almost did the unthinkable thanks to Rinku Singh but unfortunately fell short of the target by two runs. With this loss, they also got knocked out from the playoffs race.

It was Rinku who took KKR so close to the victory and brought the equation down to three runs off last two balls. The southpaw smashed 40 off just 15 deliveries hitting two fours and and four sixes. But he got out of the penultimate ball of the final over courtesy of some brilliance in the field from Evin Lewis.

However, a controversy has erupted on social media as the fans are claiming that the delivery that saw Rinku getting dismissed was a no-ball. Snapshots of Marcus Stoinis overstepping have gone viral. In the picture, it is seen that Stoinis has landed his foot inside the crease and the third umpire didn’t deem it to be a no-ball.

WATCH RINKU SINGH DISMISSAL DELIVERY THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN A NO-BALL



Interestingly, even the on-field umpires didn’t check if the delivery is legal. To note, since the last IPL season, the third umpire has been checking the no-balls to make sure those are not missed by the on-field officials.

The dismissal turned the game on its head and then Umesh Yadav was left to churn out three runs off the last delivery. He swung his bat but Stoinis had delivered the ball brilliantly that knocked off his stumps to knock KKR out of the competition.

It was a heartbreak for the two-time champions and their fans as the team had almost chased down 211 from a hopeless position. However, in the end, it was Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 140 off 70 that prevailed for LSG even as Marcus Stoinis held his nerves at a crucial juncture.

This turned out to be KKR’s 8th loss and their final glimmer of hope to make it to the playoffs also ended. Meanwhile, LSG finally got ‘Q’ besides their name but will now have to wait for the result of the game between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on May 20 to know if they will end the league stage at the second or third position.

