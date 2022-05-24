Watch: Video evidence shows Tim David's crucial six in MI v DC game should have been dead ball

Literally nobody noticed that the ball had hit the cables of the spider cam or else it would've been called a dead ball.

Mumbai Indians did a huge favour to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beating the Delhi Capitals in their final league game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It was a blitzkrieg from Tim David that helped the five-time champions chase down 160 and knock the Capitals out of the tournament.

David smacked 34 runs off just 11 balls and he played the knock when MI needed more than 12 runs per over at one stage. However, it has emerged that one of his sixes during the all-important game should’ve been called a dead ball as the ball had hit the cables of the spider cam.

The incident happened in the 18th over of the innings when MI needed 29 runs from the last three overs. David had hit the third ball of the over for a six and also tried for a maximum off the very next delivery from Shardul Thakur. The batter attempted to smoke the ball over long-on but seemed to have miscued it.

The ball went miles in the air and interestingly, hit the cables of the spider cam which literally no one noticed and went for a six. According to the rules, it should’ve been called a dead ball by the umpire but with nobody noticing the ball hitting the cables, MI were awarded a six and the game turned on its head, not for the first time in the game.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media now with many questioning the legitimacy of the delivery.

Here’s the video:

Did anyone noticed that the ball had hit the cables?? Then @CricCrazyJohns it should be dead ball, right? pic.twitter.com/c8E0m6d5Fh — Sachin (@Sachin72342594) May 23, 2022

As far as the match is concerned, MI went on to win the encounter and the crucial six made it too easy for them in the end. Though David got out in the same over, he had done his job perfectly and MI got over the line in the final over thanks to Ramandeep Singh’s later antics with the bat.

Meanwhile, DC were left ruing not to review a caught-behind decision against Tim David when he had edged the ball to the keeper. He was on 0 then and went on to play a game-changing role for his side and especially RCB, to end the DC’s hopes of making it to the playoffs.