"Depression too significant a term to be used loosely" - Virat Kohli's manager responds to outside comments

Virat Kohli's manager said his comments of feeling lonely have been miscontrued outside.

There have been suggestions that Virat Kohli is undergoing depression, to which the cricketer's manager offered clarity.

Virat Kohli may have opened up on challenges faced with mental health in recent times but to suggest that the cricketer is undergoing depression is not right, said the former India skipper's manager Bunty Sajdeh.

Sajdeh said "depression" that many continue to battle with silently is a term which should not be "used loosely".

Speaking to the Times of India on Thursday (August 18), the Indian great's agent expressed his dismay at some of the remarks made on Kohli's mental health state after his admission to feeling "lonely" at times.

Sajdeh also clarified on behalf of the player that while he has faced mental health challenges, they haven't always been prevalent in his illustrious career for India and playing in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

For Sajdeh, using the term irresponsibly is being disrespectful and insensitive towards those actually battling with depression.

"Depression is too big and a significant term" - Virat Kohli's manager

"The representation of a severe condition like depression is very well understood by Virat," Sajdeh told TOI. "He's spoken openly on the mental challenges of playing the sport at the highest level and he hasn't shied away from admitting them. Having said that, he's mentioned that he's experienced mental challenges at only a certain stage in his career."

Speculations have been rife in certain corners if Virat Kohli is battling depression or not since his remarks on loneliness during an interview with Indian Express. Kohli had said there have been times when he has felt "lonely" even in a room full of people that love and adore him.

"I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self," Kohli was quoted as saying.

Stating that Kohli's comments were largely misconstrued, Sajdeh said: "Virat for one will never feel alone when he's around people who love and support him. That's where he has got his mental strength from.

"Every top athlete has gone through mental challenges of dealing with pressures and expectations that come with the positions they are at. Depression is too big and significant a term to be used so loosely."