News
December 6, 2024 - 12:16 pm

Virat Kohli Mirror Image Dismissal Leads India’s Dramatic Middle-Order Collapse in Adelaide; Fans React

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Only Shubman Gill got a good delivery, but barring him, Rahul and Kohli could have resisted playing those shots.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli on the first delivery of the 21st over to provide a big breakthrough to the Australian team. It was a similar dismissal to the one in the first innings of the Perth Test, where Josh Hazlewood dismissed him.

Mitchell Starc bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside the off-stump line, and the ball moved away from Kohli. He was in two minds about whether to play or leave it and eventually nicked it straight to Steve Smith in the second slip.

The collapse had started with KL Rahul’s dismissal, who also couldn’t withdraw his bat in time to give a low catch to Nathan McSweeney in the gully. It was another avoidable dismissal since KL could have let it go or been in the right frame of mind whether to play or leave.

Also Read: Drama As KL Rahul Walks Off Without Nicking, but Gets No-Ball Reprieve [WATCH]

Later, Scott Boland bowled a fuller-length delivery, and Gill shuffled across to flick it towards the midwicket region but couldn’t get any contact. Since the delivery was very full on the middle stump, Gill decided against the review after having a chat with his partner Rishabh Pant.

Social media reacts as India suffer a collapse in the final 20 minutes of the first session

Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first delivery of the game, India were in firm control and doing well in the first session. The two batters—KL Rahul and Shubman Gill—looked good after some nervy moments and had started playing their shots.

However, KL Rahul’s dismissal opened a can of worms as India suffered a collapse in the final 20 minutes of the first session in Adelaide. From 69/1, India slipped to 81/4 in the blink of an eye, losing all big batters to Starc and Boland.

The reactions around India’s collapse are aplenty, with people coming up with their own views. We have curated the best ones in this segment.

Here are a few reactions:

There were some obvious effects of the pink ball, but the way Indian batters played their shots was avoidable, given only a few minutes were left before the break. Only Shubman Gill got a good delivery, but barring him, Rahul and Kohli could have resisted playing those shots.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
KL Rahul
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli

