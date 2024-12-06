Virat Kohli Mirror Image Dismissal Leads India’s Dramatic Middle-Order Collapse in Adelaide; Fans React

Only Shubman Gill got a good delivery, but barring him, Rahul and Kohli could have resisted playing those shots.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli on the first delivery of the 21st over to provide a big breakthrough to the Australian team. It was a similar dismissal to the one in the first innings of the Perth Test, where Josh Hazlewood dismissed him.

Mitchell Starc bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside the off-stump line, and the ball moved away from Kohli. He was in two minds about whether to play or leave it and eventually nicked it straight to Steve Smith in the second slip.

The collapse had started with KL Rahul’s dismissal, who also couldn’t withdraw his bat in time to give a low catch to Nathan McSweeney in the gully. It was another avoidable dismissal since KL could have let it go or been in the right frame of mind whether to play or leave.

Later, Scott Boland bowled a fuller-length delivery, and Gill shuffled across to flick it towards the midwicket region but couldn’t get any contact. Since the delivery was very full on the middle stump, Gill decided against the review after having a chat with his partner Rishabh Pant.

Social media reacts as India suffer a collapse in the final 20 minutes of the first session

Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first delivery of the game, India were in firm control and doing well in the first session. The two batters—KL Rahul and Shubman Gill—looked good after some nervy moments and had started playing their shots.

However, KL Rahul’s dismissal opened a can of worms as India suffered a collapse in the final 20 minutes of the first session in Adelaide. From 69/1, India slipped to 81/4 in the blink of an eye, losing all big batters to Starc and Boland.

The reactions around India’s collapse are aplenty, with people coming up with their own views. We have curated the best ones in this segment.

Here are a few reactions:

India were looking all set to dominate the first session until that mini-collapse occurred.



82/4 at lunch. — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) December 6, 2024

It's Day 1

India's batting collapse

You know the drill

Start praying to the Supremo pic.twitter.com/8GAk6BHQFQ — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) December 6, 2024

Knew this before that India is gonna collapse but in such a brutal way didn't imagine why India always disappoints when we are worried the most😒 — Rimi (@HEYAKHANI) December 6, 2024

Out of nowhere, the pitch turned flat and ideal for batting. But then, the Indian batters got creative with their wicket giveaways! Now, it looks like India is on the brink of a collapse 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) December 6, 2024

Game has opened up in the span of ten minutes, probably bit of mean reversion in terms of luck but some very ordinary batting. — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) December 6, 2024

77-3 7(8)

tHaLa fOr a rEaSoN pic.twitter.com/nheoTK8AwK — mon (@4sacinom) December 6, 2024

India suffered a batting collapse, losing four wickets for just nine runs from 69/1 to 81/4. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gexkFwtS4K — Virat Rohit (@crick_insiders) December 6, 2024

Australia Got the Momentum right at the end of the Session By – Inducing a Mini Collapse for India



3 Wickets for 12 Runs in 16 Balls#AUSvsIND | #BorderGavaskarTrophy2024 pic.twitter.com/m8ztDb76yG — Mohid Ali (@Mohid84) December 6, 2024

India at 82/4 after a rapid collapse! KL and Gill set the tone, but Starc's 3-wicket burst took charge! 🏏💥 #StarcOnFire #IndiaRegrouping pic.twitter.com/IhPdiEtaFG — Amethyst (@HsSachan) December 6, 2024

India having a collapse again after a great start 😐 — Sachin (@MrLeochin) December 6, 2024

There were some obvious effects of the pink ball, but the way Indian batters played their shots was avoidable, given only a few minutes were left before the break. Only Shubman Gill got a good delivery, but barring him, Rahul and Kohli could have resisted playing those shots.

