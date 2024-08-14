Four senior absentees including Virat Kohli: Duleep Trophy squads announced after much furore

The tournament is set to begin from September 5.

The Indian Selection Committee, earlier today (August 14), announced the squads for the first round of matches for the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 season via an official press release.

While they named a star-studded roster, the veteran India stars who were reportedly supposed to play in the tournament were found missing from the list.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been preferred for national commitments over playing in domestic cricket.

While Bumrah is being managed for his workload, fans were expecting to see Rohit and Kohli back in domestic cricket after ages. Regardless, they will now enjoy a 40-odd day break and will directly compete in the home series against Bangladesh next month.

The Duleep Trophy will begin from September 5 and will be played in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The press release also clarified that the cricketers who will be selected to represent India in the Bangladesh Tests will subsequently be replaced in the Duleep Trophy.

Duleep Trophy 2024-25 full squads

Team A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

Team D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

