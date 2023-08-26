Virender Sehwag predicts this Indian batter as highest run-getter for 2023 World Cup

The former India opener and 2011 World Cup winner identified this experienced modern-day stalwart as the likely top-scorer for the forthcoming event.

The build-up to the 2023 World Cup has picked up real steam ever since the announcement of India's squad for the looming Asia Cup, which informally acts as a preliminary squad for the quadrennial event in October-November.

The sense of excitement has only heightened with the dates closing in on fans to purchase their tickets for India and non-India matches at the 50-overs spectacle.

Amidst the euphoria, 2011 World Cup winner Virender Sehwag has come up with a prediction on who the tournament's highest run-getter could be. Sehwag picked out an Indian for the pedestal and named 2019 World Cup top-scorer and current India skipper Rohit Sharma to repeat his feat.

Sehwag identified opening batters starting off the innings on good batting surfaces in India as the most likely candidates to top the runs chart. A high-end aggressor in his pomp, the former India cricketer therefore reckoned Rohit could be the highest run-getter of the most-anticipated One-Day competition.

Sehwag backs Rohit to top World Cup runs chart

Speaking in a video posted on ICC's Instagram handle, Sehwag said he will go by his Indian inclination and believes Rohit Sharma could finish as the top run-scorer of the 2023 World Cup, starting October 5.

Sehwag cited Rohit raising his game to incredible heights during the 2019 campaign in England to back his word and prediction for the coming iteration of the game's biggest event.

"India has got good wickets, so I think openers will get good opportunities. If I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I am Indian and I should pick an Indian, so Rohit Sharma," Sehwag said.

"When the World Cup comes, his energy level, his performance goes up. So, I am sure [he will do well]. And this time, he’s the captain also. I am sure that he will make a difference and will score lots of run," he added.

Rohit smashed five highly skillful hundreds of great class and pedigree during the 2019 World Cup and ended with his 648 runs made at an average of 81 with a strike-rate of 98.33. Despite talks of his age and reflexes, the 36-year-old will be determined to replicate his feat and reinforce his greatness in what could his last 50-overs World Cup.