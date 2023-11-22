PAK selector Wahab Riaz warns Haris Rauf of downgraded contract after opting out of AUS tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating the possibility of downgrading the central contract of speedster Haris Rauf and may even withhold permission for him to participate in the Big Bash League. This decision comes in response to Haris opting out of the upcoming three-match Test series in Australia, a move that has garnered disapproval from some senior officials within the board.

Wahab Riaz, the newly appointed chief selector, criticized Haris on Monday (November 20). He expressed dissatisfaction with Haris initially agreeing to be considered for the Tests in Australia and later withdrawing, citing concerns about workload and fitness. Wahab, a former fast bowler with three World Cup appearances emphasized that as a centrally contracted player, Haris should have been available for the Test series.

"I and the Director of Pakistan team, Mohammad Hafeez, we went and spoke to him in detail and told him that both the captain and coach wanted him (Haris) to play in Australia as he was an impact bowler and we assured him he would not bowl more then 10-12 overs in a day in Australia," Wahab had said at his press conference while announcing the squad for Australia.

Haris Rauf allegedly mentioned his availability for the tour

Contrary to this, according to Times of India, sources later quoted Haris in the Pakistani media that he had never made himself available for the Tests. According to Haris, he had informed the selectors about his intention to focus on white-ball cricket and manage his workload effectively.

ALSO READ: LSG trade pace sensation for star opener from Rajasthan Royals

"There has been discussion that if Haris is only focussed on white ball cricket then the central contact given to him also needs to be reviewed since he was placed in category B which carries a monthly retainer of over 4 million rupees plus enhanced match fees, bonuses and a share in the PCB's share of ICC revenues," the source said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.