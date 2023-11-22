David Warner gives brutal reply to Kaif's 'India is best team on paper' statement

Mohammad Kaif had asserted that the best team did not win the World Cup.

Australia secured their sixth World Cup victory in history by defeating India in the final on Sunday (November 19). Travis Head emerged as the hero, contributing significantly with the bat by scoring an impressive 137 runs during the challenging 241-run chase. David Warner also played a crucial role in the tournament, concluding with a total of 535 runs.

Since Australia's triumph in the World Cup, the left-handed opener has actively engaged on social media, dispelling speculations regarding this being his final World Cup appearance. He even apologized to an Indian fan who expressed disappointment, stating that the cricketer had broken a billion hearts in the final. Warner has now responded emphatically to former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who asserted that the best team did not win the World Cup.

"I can never accept that the best team has won the World Cup. The Indian team is the best team on paper," Kaif said while speaking on Star Sports after the match.

Warner to miss India T20I series

Warner has now responded to him saying that the team that performs well on the day wins the World Cup and it doesn't matter who is the best on the paper. "I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come," Warner's tweet read.

Notably, David Warner was initially set to participate in the upcoming T20I series between India and Australia but has since been rested ahead of his final Test series against Pakistan, scheduled to commence next month. The first match of the five-game series between India and Australia is set to take place on November 23 in Visakhapatnam.

