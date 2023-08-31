WATCH: Babar Azam reveals lessons and insights Virat Kohli taught him

Babar is currently looking in sublime form too. In their first game of the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal in Multan, he scored an amazing 151 runs from just 131 balls.

As we gear up for the exciting match between India and Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, cricket fans everywhere are getting ready for this big showdown.

Ahead of this high-octane fixture, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam had some nice words to say about India's star batter Virat Kohli. He further shed light on the lessons and insights he learnt from Kohli. He also remembered a time when he met Virat Kohli in 2019.

Babar Azam told Star Sports, "I have learned a lot from Kohli - a big player like Kohli says something good about you, it gives a lot of confidence. It was a proud moment for me. When I met Virat Kohli in 2019. He was at his peak. Now also he is at his peak. I asked him a few questions about the batting approach and he was kind enough to explain to me in so much detail. I got a lot of help from it."

Virat Kohli had Babar Azam share mutual appreciation

Babar is currently looking in sublime form too. In their first game of the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal in Multan, he scored an amazing 151 runs from just 131 balls. Last year, Virat also had good things to say about Babar.

"I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one. That hasn't changed regardless of the fact that he is the top batsman in world across formats at the moment. I don't see his attitude and approach changing towards me," Kohli had said.

The Asia Cup is like practice for the ICC World Cup, which will be held in India in October and November. This time, they're playing in the ODI format for the Asia Cup.

