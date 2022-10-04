Deepak Chahar decided against running out Tristan Stubbs for backing up at the non-striker’s end during the third T20I between India and South Africa in Indore on Tuesday.

“Don't steal space, non-striker, don't steal space.”

Running out the non-striker for backing up too much could well be a recurring mode of dismissal now, and the subject has been sparking debates ever since Deepti Sharma’s act to dismiss Charlotte Dean at Lord’s last month.

There would’ve been another in the third and final T20I between India and South Africa played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium on Tuesday, October 4, had Deepak Chahar removed the bails to send back young Tristan Stubbs. As Chahar ran in to bowl the first ball of the 16th over of the innings, Stubbs started backing away to take a head start. Chahar spotted it and threatened to pull off the bails, before letting off the batter with a warning.

Harsha Bhogle, who has voiced his say over the mode of dismissal in the past, stated that the bowler should have gone ahead and ran the non-striker out.

"He didn't. Should he have? I think he should have,” quipped Bhogle on air.

'If the batsman is out of his crease, you've got to run him out. I think he lost a wicket there.”

Rilee Rossouw struck the next ball for a six, and the replays indicated that Stubbs was firmly in his crease as the ball was delivered on this occasion.

"He was glued to his crease. Don't steal space, non-striker, don't steal space,” Bhogle reiterated.

WATCH: Deepak Chahar almost runs out Stubbs at the non-striker's end; lets him off with a warning

South Africa eventually finished 227/3 from the allotted 20 overs, with David Miller, the centurion from Guwahati two nights ago, closing it out with three sixes off Chahar in the final over. The star of the show however was Rossouw, who registered his maiden T20I ton, striking seven fours and eight sixes in an unbeaten 100 off 48.

The platform was laid earlier with Rossouw adding 90 runs from eight overs for the second wicket with Quinton de Kock, with the latter scoring 68 off 43 before being run-out. That was after skipper Temba Bavuma fell for a painstaking three of eight to Umesh Yadav on the first ball of the pacer’s spell, rounding off a rather dismal series with the bat.

India, having already taken the series, rested vice-captain KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, while speedster Arshdeep Singh missed out as a precautionary measure for back pain.