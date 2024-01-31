Watch: 'I'm a bit fat at times..' - Mitchell Marsh breaks down during emotional speech after winning Allan Border Medal

Mitchell Marsh delivered a heartfelt and humorous acceptance speech upon winning the Allan Border Medal, expressing gratitude to his team and coaches while playfully acknowledging his love for a good time and beer.

Australian all-rounder and T20I captain Mitchell Marsh delivered a stirring acceptance speech upon receiving the prestigious Allan Border Medal on Wednesday. The ceremony, held on January 31, celebrated Marsh's exceptional performance as the most outstanding male cricketer in the Australia Cricket Awards for 2023.

Marsh, who outshone his peers including Australia's skipper Pat Cummins with a total of 223 votes, was visibly moved as he took the stage. His achievements over the past year were nothing short of remarkable, boasting an impressive Test average of 67.50, which included a memorable Ashes century and four fifties. In the One Day International (ODI) format, Marsh was a powerhouse, racking up 858 runs, a vital contribution to Australia's World Cup triumph. His prowess was not limited to batting alone; in T20Is, he maintained a striking rate of 186 and also claimed six wickets across formats.

The emotional depth of Marsh's speech was palpable as he expressed his gratitude towards his teammates, coach Andrew McDonald, and captain Pat Cummins. "To my teammates, I just love playing in this team. I have had so much fun in the last 12-18 months. We have had so much team success and I am proud to be able to contribute to that over this period of time. Everyone knows I love a good time and when you keep winning, it just gets better and better, so it’s been great," he reflected.

Marsh's speech took a personal turn as he acknowledged the unwavering support of McDonald and Cummins. "I would particularly like to thank Ronny (Andrew McDonald) and Patty (Pat Cummins). You believed in me and I don’t really know why but I can’t thank you enough for believing in me," he said, his voice tinged with emotion.

The room erupted in laughter and applause as Marsh, known for his straightforwardness, added a touch of humor to his speech. "I may be fat at times and I love a beer, but you see the best in me always. You’ve changed my life, so thank you for your support and leadership. Playing under you [Cummins] has been an absolute dream, so thank you very much," he quipped, as Cummins himself was seen wiping away a tear.

Marsh also extended his gratitude to his family, particularly mentioning his brother Shaun Marsh, who had previously won the Male Domestic Player of the Year Award in 2020 and 2021.

Mitchell Marsh's acceptance speech at the Allan Border Medal ceremony resonated with everyone present, including his teammates, fans, and on social media there was widespread acknowledgement of his speech and the emotions that went behind it.