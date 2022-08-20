Watch: Ishan Kishan hits Axar Patel with a throw during Zimbabwe v India 2nd ODI

An Ishan Kishan throw, meant to be headed towards the wicketkeeper, hit Axar Patel, who was stationed at extra-cover during the second ODI played between Zimbabwe and India in Harare on Saturday, August 20.

India won the second ODI by five wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In one of rather bizarre incidents to have occured on a cricket field, a throw from Ishan Kishan hit Axar Patel on its way during the second of three ODIs between Zimbabwe and India played at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, August 20.

The incident occured in the 28th over of the Zimbabwe innings, who had been put in to bat, with Sean Williams and Ryan Burl up against Deepak Hooda’s off-breaks. The second ball of the over was delivered a bit short outside the off-stump, and Burl slashed it off his backfoot towards Kishan at deep extra cover. With the batters comfortably having completed a second, Kishan released a throw at the wicket-keeper’s end, but it instead hit Axar on its way, who was stationed inside the circle.

Axar actually had taken an evasive action, and was down on his knees with his head covered to the mildly released throw, but couldn’t avoid getting hit. Though he didn’t cop a major blow, the all-rounder turned back at Kishan immediately to give him a stare, before an apology with a raise of hands from the latter followed.

Watch Ishan Kishan hitting Axar Patel with a throw during Zimbabwe v India 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe were eventually bundled out for 161 in the 29th over, with Williams (42) and Burl (39) being the only batters to cross 16. Shardul Thakur, who replaced Deepak Chahar in India’s XI returned 3/38, while each of the other five-bowlers used - Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar, Kuldeep Yadav and Hooda - bagged a wicket each.

India completed the chase with five wickets and 24.2 overs remaining, with Sanju Samson (43* off 39), Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Shubman Gill (33) being the chief contributors. Having taken the first ODI by 10 wickets on Thursday, India now lead 2-0 in the three-match series.

The third ODI will be played at the same venue on Monday, August 22.

