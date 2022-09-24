Jhulan Goswami received a rousing reception as she stepped onto the field for one final team in India colours at Lord’s on Saturday, September 24.

Jhulan, the bowler with most international wickets, added more to her tally in her farewell game.

Jhulan Goswami was welcomed with loud cheers and applause as she stepped onto the Lord’s Cricket Ground to bat, and later to field in her final appearance for India Women in the third ODI against England Women on Saturday.

Jhulan fell for a golden duck to Freya Kemp in her last ODI outing, but made an impact with the ball in the game’s second half, dismissing Alice Capsey in the 11th over of the England innings.

Watch: Jhulan Goswami given a guard of honour at Lord's during final ODI

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail.



She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket.



Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami's final walk to the stadium 🥺🖤



Standing ovation from the players.



(I messed up with the video quality but hey, at least we have something here. 😓)#CricketTwitter #ENGvsIND #ThankYouJhulan pic.twitter.com/BlfbANkpCd — Krithika (@krithika0808) September 24, 2022

India were bundled out for 169 in the 46th over, after being put in to bat, with Smriti Mandhana (50 off 79) and Deepti Sharma (68* off 106) being the notable contributors. Right-arm quick Kate Cross dismissed Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia and an in-form Harmanpreet Kaur in an impressive spell with the new ball, while Harleen Deol was undone by Freya Davies, leaving India struggling at 29/4 in the ninth over.

Deepti and Mandhana added 58 for the fifth wicket in a consolidating act, before the latter dragged one onto her stumps off a leading edge in a rather unfortunate dismissal, giving Cross her fourth. All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar scored 22, adding 40 for the seventh wicket with Sharma, but India crumbled again after being 148/6.

Seamer Renuka Singh rattled England early in the chase, dismissing England's top-three - Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb and Sophie Dunkley to dent the hosts early. Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma then got among the wickets, as England stumbled to 65/7 by the end of the 17th over.

India, having won the first two ODIs, have already sealed the three-match series, their first win in the country in 23 years.

