Watch: After Umran Malik, new fast bowling sensation from Jammu & Kashmir causes a stir

A clip of a young fast-bowler from Jammu and Kashmir has been doing the rounds on social media on Thursday, November 17.

Cricket has seen a promising rise in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, with the emergence of Umran Malik and Abdul Samad among others. Off-spinner Parvez Rasool had created a mark in the IPL and other domestic cricket tournaments, and rose to become the first cricketer to represent India in the region. He played an ODI and a T20I for India in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Samad showcased his belligerent ball-striking abilities for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in recent years, while Malik sizzled with his searing pace at the IPL 2022, which earned him a maiden international call-up soon after. Malik clocked over 150 kmph on a consistent basis, matching the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Anrich Nortje among others. Rasikh Salam was another Jammu and Kashmir pacer to have got an IPL bid.

There seems to be another young quick emerging from the region, with a clip on social media doing the rounds on Thursday, November 17. 22-year-old Waseem Bashir can be seen unsettling batters with his pace and bounce in the video, with his fine control and smooth action.

The right-arm quick can be seen beating the batters with his extra pace, most notably on the short of length balls seaming in.

Journalist Mohsin Kamal shared the clip, captioned: “Next 150kmph from Kashmir! Are there more Umran Maliks in J&K? Yes, this is Waseem Bashir, a 22-year-old pacer from Kashmir, who probably bowls over 145kmph (could even be 150kmph+)!

“He is a part of the J&K U-25 team and has been scaring batters with pace! #IPL teams take note.”

The timing might have just been right for Bashir, should his name be put up in the IPL auctions, with teams keen on express speedsters in their setup. The IPL 2023 mini-auction will be held in Kochi on December 23.

