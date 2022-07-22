Watch: Nicholas Pooran takes a blinder at cover to send Shreyas Iyer back

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran pulled off a brilliant leaping catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in the first of three ODIs at the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday, July 22.

Iyer scored his sixth ODI fifty against West Indies in his seventh outing.

Nicholas Pooran showcased brilliant athleticism to send back Shreyas Iyer in the first West Indies-India ODI in Trinidad on Friday. Iyer, who got to his 10th ODI fifty, attempted an inside-out stroke off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, and appeared to have times the stroke fairly well.

However, Pooran, stationed at the extra-cover position, leaped up full-stretch to complete a stunning one-handed catch with his right-hand. Iyer walked back for a 57-ball 54, striking five hits to the fence and two over it during his stay.

It was his sixth fifty in seventh ODI appearance against the West Indies. The right-hander’s scores against the team now reads: 71, 65, 70, 53, 7, 80 and 54.

Watch Nicholas Pooran grabbing a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer here:



More to follow ...

