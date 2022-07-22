Watch: Nicholas Pooran takes a blinder at cover to send Shreyas Iyer back
Nicholas Pooran showcased brilliant athleticism to send back Shreyas Iyer in the first West Indies-India ODI in Trinidad on Friday. Iyer, who got to his 10th ODI fifty, attempted an inside-out stroke off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, and appeared to have times the stroke fairly well.
However, Pooran, stationed at the extra-cover position, leaped up full-stretch to complete a stunning one-handed catch with his right-hand. Iyer walked back for a 57-ball 54, striking five hits to the fence and two over it during his stay.
It was his sixth fifty in seventh ODI appearance against the West Indies. The right-hander’s scores against the team now reads: 71, 65, 70, 53, 7, 80 and 54.
Watch Nicholas Pooran grabbing a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer here:
Warra catch Pooran 🤩 pic.twitter.com/D4XzeXpIOV— َ (@_Switch_Hit_) July 22, 2022
More to follow ...