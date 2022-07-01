Watch: Rahul Dravid's passionate celebration after Rishabh Pant's hundred at Edgbaston

India head coach Rahul Dravid was visibly elated as Rishabh Pant reached his fifth Test hundred on the first day of the Edgbaston Test, celebrating the milestone with arms raised.

Pant became the first visiting wicket-keeper to score two Test hundreds in England.

Rishabh Pant dominated England's attack on the opening day of the Edgbaston Test, leading India’s recovery from a precarious 98/5.

Pant was at ease against seamers and spinner Jack Leach alike, reaching his fifth Test hundred off just 89 balls - the fastest ever by an Indian in overseas Tests. A brace off a pull shot towards fine leg off Stuart Broad got him to the milestone, and was celebrated by the wicketkeeper and his teammates in the dressing room.

The excitement perhaps rubbed onto India head coach Rahul Dravid too, who is otherwise known for his calm demeanour. Dravid was seen celebrating Pant’s hundred with his arms raised in elation, while letting out a roar, much to the excitement of commentators and fans alike.

Watch Rahul Dravid’s epic celebration on Rishabh Pant’s hundred here:

lol Rahul sir 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jTdDrERRe7 — Jitender Singh (@j_dhillon8) July 1, 2022

The carnage continued thereafter, with the pair taking India past 300 which appeared highly unlikely at one stage. Jadeja reached a half-century, while Pant smashed 20 fours and four sixes during his 111-ball stay, before being caught in the lone slip by Zak Crawley off Joe Root for 146. The wicket-keeper also went past the 2,000 run-milestone in the format, becoming only the fourth Indian to do so after MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani and Farokh Engineer.

Pant and Jadeja added 222 for the sixth wicket, which is now the highest for India in Tests, and the second best for any pair in the country.

Shardul Thakur, who’d scored match-winning fifties in each innings at The Oval last year, was dismissed caught behind off Ben Stokes for 1 in the very next over. Jadeja and Mohammed Shami saw off the next five overs to take India to 338/7 at stumps, with the all-rounder walking back unbeaten on 83.

Earlier, India openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara fell to James Anderson within the first 90 minutes, after Stokes opted to bowl. A rain interruption called for early lunch, and the visitors continued to crumble thereafter, with Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli falling in quick succession to Matthew Potts, while Anderson accounted for Shreyas Iyer.



