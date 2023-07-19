WATCH: Rajvardhan Hangargekar spits fire; takes two scalps in one over

India A is placed in Group B alongside Nepal, UAE A, and Pakistan A. The Men in Blue have been performing well in the tournament, winning both of their previous games.

In the Emerging Asia Cup clash held in Colombo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar made an impact by taking two wickets in a single over after Pakistan chose to bat first. Hangargekar dismissed Pakistan's vice-captain Saim Ayub and Omair Bin Yousuf for ducks in the fourth over. India has been performing well in the tournament, winning both of their previous games.

As the game progresses against their arch-rivals, led by Yash Dhull, the Indian team aims to secure another victory. Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma have been consistent performers, scoring half-centuries in the previous matches.

India A squad boasts of young IPL stars

This 50-over tournament features eight Asian nations, with former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull leading the Indian side. The Indian squad boasts notable players from the Indian Premier League (IPL), including Riyan Parag, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prabhsimran Singh, Harshit Rana, and Dhruv Jurel, among others. Nehal Wadhera, a batsman from the Mumbai Indians (MI), has been listed as a standby player.

India A is placed in Group B alongside Nepal, UAE A, and Pakistan A. Group A consists of Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, and Oman A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will feature the group A topper against the second-placed team from Group B, while the second semi-final will involve the group B topper against the second-placed team from Group A. These matches are scheduled for July 21st. The final is set to take place on July 23rd, as confirmed by the BCCI.

