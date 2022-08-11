WATCH: Shimron Hetmyer takes a breathtaking boundary catch to dismiss Martin Guptill

Shimron Hetmyer plucked a brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss Martin Guptill in the first of three T20Is played between the West Indies and New Zealand in Jamaica on Wednesday, August 10.

New Zealand won the game by 13 runs.

Shimron Hetmyer’s brilliance in the field was one of the bright spots for the West Indies in their 13-run defeat to New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Wednesday.

Hetmyer, stationed around the sweeper cover area, took a stunning catch to dismiss Blackcaps opener Martin Guptillin the eighth over of the game after the hosts opted to bowl. Guptill, not quite at his fluent best, had progressed to a scratchy 16 with a four off the outside edge off Odean Smith on the first ball of the over. A ball later, he shaped to make some room for a cut to a short of a length ball, and connected it towards deep backward point. Hetmyer sprinted across, leaped and stretched his left hand out to complete a sensational grab while maintaining his balance inches inside the boundary.

The “timing of the jump, and the awareness”, as pointed out by Ian Bishop on air, contributed to the brilliant effort.

New Zealand ended with 185/5 in the allotted 20 overs, with Jimmy Neesham striking three fours and two sixes in a 15-ball unbeaten 33, after skipper Kane Williamson (47 off 33) and Devon Conway (43 off 29) set it up for a final flourish. Smith was West Indies’ most successful bowler, returning 3/32 from four overs.

The hosts lost four quick wickets in response, and Shamarh Brooks struggled for timing in a 43-ball 42, with Mitchell Santner (3/19 from four overs) doing the damage. Romario Shepherd and Smith added an unbroken 58-run stand in 4.2 overs, but that wasn;t enough for the West Indies to seal the chase.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Saturday, August 13.

