Sreesanth returned 2/28 from four overs.

S Sreesanth, known for his brilliance with swing and seam bowling during his international cricket days, rolled back the years with a brilliant ball at the ongoing Legends Cricket League 2022 on Monday, October 3.

In the second qualifier between the Gujarat Giants and the Bhilwara Kings at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, Sreesanth sent Tillakaratne Dilshan’s off-stump cartwheeling to send back the former Sri Lankan for 36.

The right-arm quick pitched one on length outside off, and got it seam into Dilshan, who went for an extravagant hoick across the line, but missed the ball completely to see his stumps rattled. Dilshan had struck five fours and a six in a stroke-filled 26-ball stay, helping the Giants reach 80/3 by the time he was dismissed on the final ball of the ninth over, after skipper Parthiv Patel opted to bat.

Watch: Sreesanth sends stumps flying with a peach in Legends League Cricket

Yashpal Singh (43 off 35) added 55 in 5.4 overs with Dilshan after having walked in at the fall of Parthiv’s wicket in the fourth over of the innings. Kevin O’Brien (45 off 24) and Jeevan Mendis (24 off 10) were the other key contributors as the Giants ended 194/9 at the end of 20 overs.

Amidst all the carnage at the back-end, Sreesanth dismissed Stuart Binny in the 18th over, and was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings, returning 2/28 from his four overs. Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Rahul Sharma and Sudeep Tyagi bagged a wicket each.

The Bhilwara Kings began the chase in an emphatic fashion, with former Ireland skipper William Porterfield and South Africa wicket-keeper Morne van Wyk adding 91 for the first wicket in nine overs. Porterfield struck six fours and three sixes in his 60 off 43, while van Wyk’s 18-ball 31 featured four fours and a maximum.

The Kings were 105/2 in the 12th over at the time of writing, with Shane Watson being joined by Yusuf Pathan at the crease.

The winner will take on the Gautam Gambhir led India Capitals in the final at Jaipur on Wednesday, October 5.