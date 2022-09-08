WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's no-look standing ramp shot breaks refrigerator in the Afghanistan dug out during Asia Cup 2022 clash; Virat Kohli enjoys it

Suryakumar Yadav’s first-ball six broke refrigerator in the Afghanistan dugout, much to the amusement of Virat Kohli in the Asia Cup 2022 encounter in Dubai on Thursday, September 8.

Suryakumar was dismissed the very next ball.

Suryakumar Yadav recreated his debut magic, striking a six over long-leg off the first ball he faced in India’s last Asia Cup 2022 encounter against Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday, September 8. Suryakumar just shuffled across and ramped left-arm quick Fareed Ahmad over the boundary, much like he had done off Jofra Archer on his debut in Ahmedabad last year.

The ball hit the Afghanistan dug-out refrigerator and Virat Kohli, the non-striker, enjoyed the hit.

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's no-look standing ramp shot that broke the refrigerator in the Afghanistan dug out



