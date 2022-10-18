Watch: UAE No.10 smashes biggest six of T20 World Cup 2022, clubs it out of stadium

UAE No.10 Junaid Siddique tonked Dushmantha Chameera for a 109 metres six in Geelong on Tuesday, which made for the longest hit of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 thus far.

Sri Lanka defeated UAE by 79 runs to register their first win of the competition.

In what turned out to be a fairly one-sided contest, Junaid Siddique delivered one of the major highlights in UAE’s 79-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the opening round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Tuesday. Siddique, who had gone wicketless with the ball earlier in the day, tonked Dushmantha Chameera for a 109 metres six, the longest hit of the tournament thus far.

The ball was changed after the first ball of the 17th over in UAE’s chase of 153, with the team staring at a certain defeat, being positioned at 65/9. The ball, however, could be in play for no more than a minute, with Siddique clearing his front leg and swinging a length ball high over deep mid-wicket. The ball cleared the stadium, and the batter flexed his muscles while enjoying the result.

Watch: UAE No.10 smashes biggest six of T20 World Cup, clubs it out of stadium



Siddique was eventually dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana on the first ball of the next over, as the UAE innings bundled out for 73 in 17.1 overs. Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged three wickets apiece for Sri Lanka, with the former walking off the field in discomfort without completing his spell.

Earlier, Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka’s charge with the bat, scoring a valuable 74 off 60, helping his side finish 152/8 after being put in to bat, A major highlight of the game’s first half though, was Karthik Meiyappan’s 3/19 from four overs, with the wrist-spinner dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka off three consecutive balls to bag the first hat-trick of the ongoing tournament, and the fifth overall in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Scotland will be up against Ireland, while West Indies will play Zimbabwe in Group B matches in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19.

