Virat Kohli was seen making an unusual gesture after having reached his fifty in India's last Asia Cup 2022 game against Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday, September 8.

Kohli and KL Rahul added 119 off 12.4 overs for the opening wicket.

India might have been knocked out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after back-to-back defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but Virat Kohli regaining his touch has been one of the major positives.

In India's last game of the competition - against Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday - Kohli walked in to open with KL Rahul, as skipper Rohit Sharma opted to rest himself alongside Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal. The pair added 119 in just 12.4 overs in a stroke-filled opening stand. Kohli got to his 33rd T20I fifty with a single towards long-off off Azmatullah Omarzai and reacted in a unique way after getting to the milestone.

Kohli gestured towards dressing room while signalling as if he wanted something to be noted, having got to his third half-century of the competition, after scoring 59* and 60 off 44 balls each against Hong Kong and Pakistan respectively.

Watch: Virat Kohli makes mystery gesture to dressing room after fifty against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022:

Rahul was dismissed for 62 off 41 by Fareed Ahmad, after striking six fours and two sixes during his stay. Suryakumar Yadav struck a six first-ball, reminiscent of his hit off Jofra Archer on T20I debut, but was castled off his next.

