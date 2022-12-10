Watch: What Virat Kohli mouths after first ODI hundred in three years 

Virat Kohli registered his first ODI hundred since August 2019 - his 44th overall - in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10.

Kohli added 290 for the second wicket with double-centurion Ishan Kishan.

Virat Kohli has inched closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI hundreds, having gotten to his 44th in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

Kohli walked in to bat at the fall of Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket in the fourth over of the Indian innings, after the visitors were put in to bat. He was handed a reprieve early in his innings, with Bangladesh skipper Litton Das dropping a fairly straightforward chance off Mehidy Hasan Miraz at straight-ish short mid-wicket.

The former India captain played a supporting role in a 290-run stand with Ishan Kishan - the third-highest for India in the format - the latter racing to a blistering double hundred. Kohli, meanwhile, got to the three-figure mark in an emphatic fashion, flicking a six over fine-leg off Ebadot Hossain off the 85th ball he faced.

It was Kohli’s first hundred in ODIs since his match-winning unbeaten 114 against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in August 2019.

“Three fucking years, boss,” he could be seen mouthing as non-striker KL Rahul acknowledged the feat.

The day, however, belonged to Ishan Kishan, who became the fourth Indian batter to register an ODI double hundred, joining an elite list comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma. Kishan also became the youngest to the milestone, aged 24 years and 145 days, and the fastest in terms of balls faced (126).

Kohli struck 11 fours and two sixes before falling to Shakib Al Hasan for 113 off 91, shortly after Kishan was dismissed for 210 off 131 by Taskin Ahmed. The left-hander’s belligerent knock featured 24 fours and 10 sixes, helping India finish 409/8.

Bangladesh have already taken the series, having won the first two ODIs in Dhaka.

