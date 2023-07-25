West India hand surprise recall to exuberant youngster for India ODIs

The Calypso men have brought back one of their key players for the three-match ODI series against the 2011 World Cup champions.

West Indies surprised their fans with a recall handed to one of their most talented modern-day cricketers for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against India. Having hit rock bottom after failing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, the Calypso Kings are trying to resurrect their fortunes by offering a comeback to one of their middle-order destroyers.

The selectors have recalled the explosive Shimron Hetmyer for the India challenge after sidelining him over fitness issues for the past one year. Hetmyer had been controversially dropped from the limited-overs set-up since dramatically missing his flight to Australia for the T20 World Cup last year and finding himself out of the reckoning because of disciplinary sanctions.

Hetmyer last played for the West Indies in August last season in a T20I versus a touring New Zealand side and his most recent 50-overs outing arrived way back in July 2021 against Australia. The cricketer, however, has been plying his trade in white-ball leagues across the globe and made an impressive feast of his aggressor's duties again in IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The 26-year-old left-hander smashed his 300 runs for Royals over 14 innings with a spectacular strike-rate of 152.28 while maintaining a healthy average of 37.50.

West Indies recall Hetmyer for India ODIs

An unfulfilled but match-winning talent at his best, Shimron Hetmyer has featured in 47 previous ODIs for the Caribbean men, aggregating 1,447 runs at an average of 35.29 while recording a strike rate in excess of 106. His influx into the side is perhaps a month late since West Indies could've done with him putting the opposition attacks off during the ICC World Cup global qualifier.

Hetmyer, however, is not the only West Indies player finding a comeback for the India ODIs. The selectors have also brought back fast-bowler Oshane Thomas in the 15-member squad that features multiple injury returnees in the form of Jayden Seales, Yannic Cariah and Gudakesh Motie amidst the notable absence of Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, who are unavailable for the ODI series.

"We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up," said chief selector and batting legend Desmond Haynes.

"Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’."

The ODI series against India begins with the opening game in Barbados on July 27. Teams stay put at the Kensington Oval for the next One-Dayer on July 29 with the return to Trinidad slated for the series finale on August 1.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas