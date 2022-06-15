West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch WI vs BAN Test, T20I and ODI Series LIVE Telecast on TV in India, Caribbean and Bangladesh, Complete Squads and Schedule

All you need to know about the Live Streaming and LIVE telecast details for the upcoming West Indies vs Bangaladesh Test, T20I and ODI series, starting with the first Test in Antigua on June 16.

The Bangla Tigers will take on the Calypso Kings in an all-format series in the Caribbean.

West Indies kick off their home summer for the year 2022 with an exciting all-format series against Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers have arrived in the Caribbean for two Test matches, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The Tests are part of both the team's campaign in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), spanning upto 2023, while the T20Is act as a preparation ground for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October-November.

The ODI series doesn not count towards the ICC Super League standings but with a World Cup less than 16 months away, both the sides would have healthy reasons to fine-tune their 50-over sides.

When and Where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh Tests, ODI and T20I Series live on TV?

Television viewers in the Caribbean can enjoy the live broadcast of Bangladesh's all-format tour of West Indies on SportsMax for the Tests and the white-ball leg on Flow Sports. Bangladeshi fans can watch their favourite team in the series on Ban Tech channel. There will be no television broadcast for the series in India.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live streaming Details for Tests, T20I and ODI Series 2022

Fancode, a rising digital platform, will provide the live streaming of the Bangladesh tour of West indies, while Sports Max and Ban Tech channel will offer the same to the Caribbean and Bangladesh residents.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Series 2022 complete squads

West Indies (Test squad) - Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillp, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Bangladesh (Test squad) - Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies (ODI Squad) - Yet to be announced

Bangladesh (ODI squad) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Anamul Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies (T20I squad) - Yet to be announced

Bangladesh (T20I squad) - Mahmudullah (C), Munim Shahriar, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies vs Bangladesh series 2022 schedule: Complete fixture list

Test Series

1st Test - North Sound, Antigua - June 16-20 - IST 7:30 PM

2nd Test - Gros Islet, St Lucia - June 24-28 - IST 7:30 PM

T20I Series

1st T20I - Windsor Park, Dominica - June 2 - IST 11:00 PM

2nd T20I - Windsor Park, Dominica - June 3 - IST 11:00 PM

3rd T20I - Providence Stadium, Guyana - June 7 - IST 11:00 PM

ODI Series

1st ODI - Providence Stadium, Guyana - June 10 - IST 7:00 PM

2nd ODI - Providence Stadium, Guyana - June 13 - IST 7:00 PM

3rd ODI - Providence Stadium, Guyana - June 16 - IST 7:00 PM