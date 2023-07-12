Ashiwn reveals Rahul Dravid's animated 'hour-long chat' with bartender about Jonny Bairstow run-out

Ashwin himself has been involved in controversies regarding the spirit of cricket when playing against English cricketers.

The incident involving Alex Carey and Jonny Bairstow during the Lord's Test in the ongoing Ashes series continues to be a widely discussed topic in the world of cricket. It has ignited debates about the balance between cricket laws and the spirit of the game. These discussions have even reached the Indian team's camp in the West Indies, where they are currently preparing for a two-Test series starting on Wednesday.

Ravichandran Ashwin, in a recent video on his YouTube channel shared an intriguing story about how the incident also became a topic of conversation within the Indian camp, particularly with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Ashwin said, “The other day, we were sitting on a beach, and Rahul bhai bought me a lemon juice. He had a one-hour discussion with the bartender and waiter on whether Jonny Bairstow was out or not. They spoke about rules, the spirit of cricket, and everything in their discussion. They are all so passionate. Then suddenly an old man came and declared, "He Bairstow maan, he out maan!”

Ashwin has often come under the spotlight regarding spirit of cricket controversies

Ashwin himself has been involved in controversies regarding the spirit of cricket when playing against English cricketers. He faced intense criticism for running out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end during the 2019 IPL. This incident drew strong reactions from players like James Anderson, who famously tore a picture of Ashwin in a viral clip.

Moreover, Ashwin came to the defense of Deepti Sharma when she faced harsh criticism for running out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end, securing a victory in an ODI at Lord's. He has consistently advocated for playing the game according to the laws and regulations, and this stance continues to resonate with him today.

