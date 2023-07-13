Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first since Suresh Raina; achieves historic milestone on Test debut

India's latest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a testament of his prowess by scripting history in his first ever Test match for India in the ongoing red-ball fixture against West Indies. After making his debut, the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer achieved a milestone by becoming the first Indian player since Suresh Raina to register a ton on Test debut in a away match.

Jaiswal also entered the recordbooks for becoming the third Indian opener to score a ton on debut and 17th player overall for India to achieve the feat.

