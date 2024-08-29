Talented Australia Batter Forced to End Cricket Career

He made his Test debut for Australia in January 2019 and played his first and only Test match against India.

In a recent development coming in, a talented Australian cricketer is set to take a forced retirement from the sport due to health concerns. The batter has previously endured numerous head injuries and multiple episodes of concussion, with the most recent one occurring in March 2024, raising serious concerns about his future in cricket.

Interestingly, a medical panel in 2022 revealed that Will Pucovski's concussions were not entirely caused by the impacts to his helmet, but were linked to stress or trauma responses.

As reported by 9News Melbourne earlier today (August 29), the 26-year-old has opted to bring an early end to his brief career, following serious advice from a team of medical specialists.

However, both Pucovski and Cricket Australia (CA) are yet to make a formal announcement regarding the same. The report further added that the delay was because of the ongoing discussions on the "final contractual details" between the batter and his state side Victoria.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians' Teenage Pace Sensation Juggling Studies With Cricket After Senior National Team Debut

Will Pucovski's career has been marred with head injuries

Pucovski, who made his Test debut for the Australian team in January 2019, played his first and only Test match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

His debut match was unfortunately marred by bad luck. Rather than being struck by a bouncer, a shoulder injury forced him out of action for six months. Opening alongside David Warner during the game, he posted scores of 62 and 10 in the two innings.

Although he has represented Australia in Test cricket, his career has been repeatedly disrupted by head injuries. Frequent concussions have slowed Pucovski’s progress, eventually leading to an extended break from cricket in 2022.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube