Women's Premier League Auction Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch WPL Auction LIVE On TV In India, Squads, Dates, Timings And Venues

Where To Watch The Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction Live? Telecast And Live Streaming Details Of The First Ever WPL Auction Launched By BCCI.

The Women's Premier League auction will be live streamed for viewers in India as we approach the first-ever edition of the tournament launched by BCCI. The much-anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) auction day has arrived finally. The bidding war between five WPL franchises is set to take centre stage as they aim to reserve the best of the playing talent and find an early edge heading into the tournament, slated for March.

The WPL auction is based along the lines of the auction process historically adopted for the Indian Premier League (IPL) but with certain tweaks, keeping in mind the competition is in its infancy and there is a conscious attempt to provide an ease for the bidders.

The BCCI has pragmatically kept the allocated purse down to INR 12 crores, with each WPL franchise required to fill up a minimum of 15 and maximum of 18 slots for their respective squads.

The tournament regulations compel teams to bid for at least five overseas players that can be part of the playing XI, unlike the IPL, with one of them necessary to be from an associate member country. The idea is to retain a strong balance of competitiveness and quality while also ensuring the much-needed exposure for a wide array of players. Both in India and abroad.

Which Indian player will get the highest bid in WPL2023 auction?#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/xHfBEsjVm9 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) February 13, 2023

The BCCI confirmed that a whopping 1,525 players registered to take part in the WPL auction. Of these, as per franchise interest, the list was trimmed to 309 cricketers - 246 Indians and 163 overseas - that are now up for grabs.

The highest base prize with which players have registered is set at INR 50 lakhs, a bracket for which 24 cricketers, including 10 Indians and 14 overseas women, have put up their names.

Women's Premier League auction: WPL auction date, venue and timings

The long-awaited bidding war for the first edition of the WPL is scheduled for Monday (February 13). The venue for the same is the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The auction begins at IST 2:30 PM.

Where to watch the WPL auction live on TV

The auction will be televised live by tournament host broadcaster Viacom18's newly launched sports channel Sports18.

Women's Premier League auction: WPL 2023 auction live streaming details

The bidding tussle will be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app, which will also be providing live streaming to the main event for free in WPL's first year.

Women’s Premier League 2023 Player Auction list announcement (BCCI Release)

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from 4th – 26th March, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament.

The Women’s Premier League Player Auction list is out with a total of 409 cricketers set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th, 2023. A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction & the final list was pruned to 409 players.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations.

A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the INR 50 Lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine & Deandra Dottin to name a few.

30 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 40 Lakh.

The Auction will start at 14:30 IST.