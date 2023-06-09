WATCH: Overconfident Aussies rush back to field after Mohammed Siraj takes successful DRS review

This turn of events caused boos to reverberate throughout the Oval stadium directed at the Australian players who had already reached the boundary line and had to hastily return to their positions

On Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and Australia, Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) displayed a remarkable fightback to propel India to a competitive first-innings total. After an early dismissal of KS Bharat, Shardul and Rahane formed a magnificent partnership of 109 runs for the seventh wicket. Their efforts enabled India to finish at 296 runs. However, an unusual incident occurred towards the end of India's innings, leading to disapproval from Indian fans towards the Australian players.

In the 68th over, India's number 11 batter Mohammed Siraj was given out lbw. Initially, it appeared to be a straightforward decision and the umpire promptly raised his finger as the Australian players started to head toward the dressing room. However, Siraj immediately opted for a review, while the Australian players continued to walk off the field.

Upon reviewing the footage, it became evident that the ball had struck Siraj's bat before hitting his pads, resulting in the umpire Chris Gaffaney to overturn his decision.

This turn of events caused boos to reverberate throughout the Oval stadium, directed at the Australian players who had already reached the boundary line and had to hastily return to their positions, wearing somewhat embarrassed expressions.



Following the incident, India managed to add two more runs to their total, both courtesy of Mohammed Shami, before he was eventually caught behind by Alex Carey.

Although Australia obtained a significant 173-run lead in the first innings, India managed to avoid a follow-on, thanks to the heroic efforts of Rahane and Shardul in the morning session of the day.

