WTC final Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Australia WTC final LIVE on TV in India and Australia, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

The WTC final live streaming piece features all details for the fans to tune into the marquee India-Australia clash at The Oval.

The bandwagon for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 supremacy has reached its summit clash, with India and Australia set to lock horns in the ultimate finale at The Oval. The two longstanding arch-rivals lock horns for perhaps the most-anticipated Test match encounter of the past two years.

The WTC final live streaming details would allow the fans to tune in on time for the high-octane clash and give the enterprising fixture the viewership records it deserves, playing a huge role in reviving the dwindling interest in Test match cricket.

Featuring below are the exact details of the WTC final live streaming and how fans can follow the match in respective territories with exact dates and timings for the resumption of the India-Australia rivalry. Also detailed here are the final squads picked by the two teams as they eye an edge over the other to try and uphold the coveted WTC 2021-23 trophy on the podium.

While the Australians would believe they enter as favourites in English conditions on the back of multiple injuries in the Indian camp, the subcontinent giants will take heart and confidence from surpassing their mighty rivals on home shores during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy only two months back.

WTC final live streaming: AUS v IND Live WTC final schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

The marquee fixture will be played at The Oval in London from June 7 to June 12, including a reserve day. The game starts on at 3:00 PM as per Indian standard timings.

WTC final live streaming details: Where to Watch WTC final live

The WTC final live streaming will be available for live streaming on Indian shores through host broadcaster Star Sports' digital forum 'Disney+Hotstar'. Fans based in Australia can tune in to WTC final live streaming via 7plus.

WTC 2023 live on TV: Live telecast for AUS v IND Live

Star Sports will provide the live telecast of the WTC final in India, while fans based in Australia can switch on free-to-air Channel 7 for the game. Below is a list of broadcasting platforms for the WTC final clash in other territories:-

Licensee Territory(s) Linear Channel(s) Digital Platform(s) Disney+ Hotstar India SS1/SS1 HD/SS1 HINDI/SS1 HD HINDI/SS SELECT 1/SS SELECT 1 HD/SS1 TAMIL/SS1 TELUGU/SS1 KANNADA/SS1 TAMIL HD/SS1 TELUGU HD Disney+ Hotstar Pakistan Gazi TV Bangladesh T Sports Rabbithole, Toffee Maharaja TV Sri Lanka TV 1 Ariana Television Network (ATN) Afghanistan Ariana Television Ariana News https://www.arianatelevision.com https://sports.afghan-wireless.com https://www.ariananews.af Seven Australia Network Seven 7 Plus Digicel Pacific Islands TVWAN Sports 3, TVWAN Sports 2 e& MENA CricLife Starzplay Supersport Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport DSTV App Sky Sports UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW Willow USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV Sportsmax Caribbean Islands Sportsmax Sportsmax App Sky Sport New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Go / Sky Sport Now Licensee Territory(s) Linear Channel(s) Digital Platform(s) Disney+ Hotstar India SS1/SS1 HD/SS1 HINDI/SS1 HD HINDI/SS SELECT 1/SS SELECT 1 HD/SS1 TAMIL/SS1 TELUGU/SS1 KANNADA/SS1 TAMIL HD/SS1 TELUGU HD Disney+ Hotstar Pakistan Gazi TV Bangladesh T Sports Rabbithole, Toffee Maharaja TV Sri Lanka TV 1 Ariana Television Network (ATN) Afghanistan Ariana Television Ariana News https://www.arianatelevision.com https://sports.afghan-wireless.com https://www.ariananews.af Seven Australia Network Seven 7 Plus Digicel Pacific Islands TVWAN Sports 3, TVWAN Sports 2 e& MENA CricLife Starzplay Supersport Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport DSTV App Sky Sports UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW Willow USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV Sportsmax Caribbean Islands Sportsmax Sportsmax App Sky Sport New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Go / Sky Sport Now

WTC 2023 final: Complete Squad Lists

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat