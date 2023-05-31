WATCH: 'First Look' of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the nets ahead of WTC Final

Towards the end of the video, Jaiswal was seen spending quality time with Virat Kohli. The former India captain was seen demonstrating batting positions to the 23-year-old.

The talented Mumbai cricketer was seen facing the likes of Indian pacers, net bowlers, and spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has experienced an exhilarating few months, witnessing a meteoric rise in his career. His outstanding performance in IPL 2023 has propelled him to new heights and he finished the season as as the Emerging Player of the Year. The Rajasthan Royals opener showcased his talent by amassing 625 runs in just 14 matches, at an impressive average of 48.

Although Jaiswal's exceptional efforts were not enough to secure a playoff spot for the Rajasthan Royals, they did establish him as one of the most promising emerging Indian batsmen. Just before the conclusion of IPL 2023, Jaiswal achieved another significant milestone by being named as a stand-by player in India's World Test Championship Squad, bringing him one step closer to his dream of representing the national team.

On Wednesday, the ICC provided a glimpse of Jaiswal's first training session with the Indian side. The talented Mumbai cricketer was seen facing the likes of Indian pacers, net bowlers, and spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was included in the India squad as a replacement Ruturaj Gaikwad

Towards the end of the video, Jaiswal was seen spending quality time with Virat Kohli. The former India captain was seen demonstrating batting positions to the 23-year-old.

ALSO READ: "He should have played World Cup" - Ex-India coach calls out Shastri-Kohli for 'huge blunder'

Jaiswal's inclusion into the team was a last-minute decision prompted by Ruturaj Gaikwad's communication to the selectors and the BCCI. Gaikwad expressed his inability to travel due to his upcoming wedding on June 3. Considering the match slated to commence on June 7, it would have been challenging for Gaikwad to join the team at The Oval in England within the limited timeframe.

Consequently, the selectors opted to select Jaiswal as a backup opener. In addition to his exceptional performance in first-class cricket and the IPL, Jaiswal's advantage stemmed from his possession of a UK visa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.