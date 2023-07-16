'Didn't get a single phone call from RCB' - Chahal opens up on disappointing axe from the franchise

The veteran Indian wristspinner was released and not bid for again by the popular IPL franchise despite his immense body of work in the previous eight years.

Yuzvendra Chahal finally opened up on his controversial release from Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) set-up two years back by insisting on a shocking lack of communication about his removal from the famous franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The veteran Indian wristspinner, who has since moved on in life with Rajasthan Royals (RR), wasn't part of RCB's retained picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and shockingly found no bid from the think-tank to rope him back in the bidding room.

The decision baffled everyone on the outside, especially as RCB made no effort to regain their match-winning spinner, who had built his legacy as the side's entrusted tweaker in super flat batting conditions and measly boundary dimensions at the franchise's den - the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

At the point of his release, Chahal had bagged 139 scalps for RCB from 112 matches at a very impressive economy rate of 7.57. His previous two editions of the IPL reinforced the bowler's class: 21 wickets in 15 matches at 7.0 an over in IPL 2020 and 18 wickets in 15 games at 7.06 in IPL 2021.

Chahal's shocking revelation on RCB ouster

Speaking on 'The TRS podcast' show on YouTube with Ranveer Allahabadia, Yuzvendra Chahal said he learnt that his axing was received with comments of potential greed on the bowler's part in certain sections, but there was no truth to the idea as he never sought a pay raise with the franchise ownership.

"I definitely felt very bad. It was in 2014 that my journey started. From the first match, Virat Kohli showed trust in me. But, it feels bad (on the decision) as I was playing for the franchise for 8 years," Chahal said.

"I saw people saying 'Yuzi would've asked for a lot of money' and such stuff. That is why I clarified in an interview that I did not ask for anything. I know how much I deserve. The worst thing is I didn't get a single phone call from RCB. They didn't even tell me anything."

We lost this guy 💔

What a mismanaged franchise @RCBTweets 🤬 pic.twitter.com/dXRavm8taB — Daksh (@82MCG_) July 15, 2023



"I played around 140 matches for RCB, but I received no proper communication from them. They promised me that they'll go all out for me. I was alright. I got very angry after that (seeing RCB let him go), I played for them for 8 years. Chinnaswamy Stadium is my favourite," he added.