Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Bid Adieu After Champions Trophy 2025? India Squad Review | IND vs ENG ODIs 2025

India’s ODI squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and IND vs ENG ODI series is the talk of the town now! With some big calls taken by the selectors, we analyze the key talking points from this squad. Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli overcome their recent form concerns? How crucial is Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness after his injury? Does Mohammed Shami‘s fitness hold the key for India’s pace attack? And was it the right decision to exclude Mohammed Siraj? Watch our podcast below on YouTube to find answers to all these burning questions.

