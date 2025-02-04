News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Jasprit Bumrah
News
Last updated: February 4, 2025

Mumbai Indians Head Coach Gives Heartfelt Response to What Makes Jasprit Bumrah ‘So Special’

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Jayawardene hailed Bumrah for always taking up responsibility in tough situations and getting the job done for his team more often than not.

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene heaped praise on star speedster Jasprit Bumrah, calling him ‘a coach’s dream to work with’. Jayawardene hailed Bumrah for always taking up responsibility in tough situations and getting the job done for his team more often than not.

Jayawardene believes Bumrah is pretty low maintenance, meaning managing him is very easy as a coach. He also shed light on how Bumrah has become a role model for other bowlers as he helps them during practice sessions and helps them with his piece of mind rather than just telling them what works for him as a bowler.

Mahela Jayawardene hails Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking to Wisden Cricket Monthly, here’s what Mahela Jayawardene said about Jasprit Bumrah:

“Bumrah is a coach’s dream to work with. He is very low maintenance. The Jasprit of today came from putting his hand up and taking on tough challenges, knowing that he has the confidence and self-belief to deliver. He will do his training in the nets and then spend time with the other bowlers and is able to guide them on what they should do, rather than telling them what works for him.”

ALSO READ:

Mahela Jayawardene on Jasprit Bumrah’s mindset

Jayawardene also shed light on Jasprit Bumrah’s mindset, speaking about how he plans each of his deliveries to make an impact. The idea then is not to just bowl a decent line and length, but to be two steps ahead of what the batter is thinking and accordingly deliver a question as tough as possible through his deliveries. On this, Jayawardene stated:

“So it is not just running up and hitting the line and length, but being masterful in thinking and then executing it to perfection that leaves the batsman thinking about the next ball if he survives this one. And this is his mindset for all three formats.”

Bumrah had an incredible run in the year 2024 where he won the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award and also the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award. He picked up 71 wickets from 13 Tests with as many as five five-wicket hauls to his name.

Bumrah suffered from back spasms during the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and is in a race against time to get fit for the Champions Trophy. But there is less to worry for the Mumbai Indians fans as he is likely to be fit for the IPL 2025 season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Jasprit Bumrah
Mahela Jayawardene
Mumbai Indians

Latest news

Related posts

throwdown specialist raghu denied entry to team hotel by cops ahead of ind vs eng 1st odi

Throwdown Specialist Raghu Stopped by Cops From Getting Entry into Team India Hotel [WATCH]

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.
February 4, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav

CSK and MI Stars Set to Play in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

The duo have played matches in the Ranji Trophy group stage
February 4, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Jamie Smith

Injury Concerns for England; Talented Batter Ruled Out of First Two IND vs ENG ODIs

The Three Lions have been dealt an injury blow in their final dress rehearsal ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.
February 4, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Sam Konstas is likely to open the batting for Australia in the WTC final.

Sam Konstas Set to Open the Batting For Australia in the World Test Championship 2025 Final

Sam Konstas To Open The Batting For Australia in The World Test Championship 2025 Final
February 4, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the ILT20 2025 Playoffs on the Zee5 app and website in India.

ILT20 2025 Live Streaming, Playoffs: ILT20 2025 Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The ILT20 2025 playoffs will begin on February 5 with the Qualifier 1 to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.
February 4, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Ian Healy wants Sam Konstas sent back from tour of Sri Lanka.

Another Former Australia Player Wants Sam Konstas Sent Back From SL vs AUS Tests

Ian Healy wants Sam Konstas sent back from tour of Sri Lanka.
February 4, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy