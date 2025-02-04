Mumbai Indians Head Coach Gives Heartfelt Response to What Makes Jasprit Bumrah ‘So Special’

Jayawardene hailed Bumrah for always taking up responsibility in tough situations and getting the job done for his team more often than not.

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene heaped praise on star speedster Jasprit Bumrah, calling him ‘a coach’s dream to work with’. Jayawardene hailed Bumrah for always taking up responsibility in tough situations and getting the job done for his team more often than not.

Jayawardene believes Bumrah is pretty low maintenance, meaning managing him is very easy as a coach. He also shed light on how Bumrah has become a role model for other bowlers as he helps them during practice sessions and helps them with his piece of mind rather than just telling them what works for him as a bowler.

Speaking to Wisden Cricket Monthly, here’s what Mahela Jayawardene said about Jasprit Bumrah:

“Bumrah is a coach’s dream to work with. He is very low maintenance. The Jasprit of today came from putting his hand up and taking on tough challenges, knowing that he has the confidence and self-belief to deliver. He will do his training in the nets and then spend time with the other bowlers and is able to guide them on what they should do, rather than telling them what works for him.”

Mahela Jayawardene on Jasprit Bumrah’s mindset

Jayawardene also shed light on Jasprit Bumrah’s mindset, speaking about how he plans each of his deliveries to make an impact. The idea then is not to just bowl a decent line and length, but to be two steps ahead of what the batter is thinking and accordingly deliver a question as tough as possible through his deliveries. On this, Jayawardene stated:

“So it is not just running up and hitting the line and length, but being masterful in thinking and then executing it to perfection that leaves the batsman thinking about the next ball if he survives this one. And this is his mindset for all three formats.”

Bumrah had an incredible run in the year 2024 where he won the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award and also the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award. He picked up 71 wickets from 13 Tests with as many as five five-wicket hauls to his name.

Bumrah suffered from back spasms during the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and is in a race against time to get fit for the Champions Trophy. But there is less to worry for the Mumbai Indians fans as he is likely to be fit for the IPL 2025 season.

