‘Worst ever’ – Backlash for Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal from Mumbai Selector After Terrible Ranji Trophy Loss to J&K

Mumbai's chief selector Sanjay Patil was disappointed with the performances of star batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai’s chief selector Sanjay Patil was disappointed with the performances of star batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma in the team’s Ranji Trophy loss against Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago at the MCA Ground in Mumbai. Both Jaiswal and Rohit had made themselves available for the contest amid a fresh 10-point diktat from the BCCI obligating the contractual players to be available for the domestic games.

However, both Rohit and Jaiswal failed to make a mark in the encounter and despite fielding six Indian international players in their XI, Mumbai lost to Jammu and Kashmir. Patil was embarrassed about the loss and wanted the players to take more responsibility while playing for Mumbai and not just be there available due to the diktat from BCCI.

Mumbai chief selector slams Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal for their performances

To accommodate the likes of Rohit and Jaiswal, Mumbai had to drop talented young opener Ayush Mhatre from their playing XI despite the youngster scoring 413 runs in the season for Mumbai. Speaking to TOI, here’s what Sanjay Patil said:

“I’m still upset at the J&K defeat, which I feel was our worst ever. To accommodate the India players in that match, we had to deprive a few talented youngsters. Mumbai needs players who can perform and make the side win games, something which was missing in that match. The India players need to realise it’s not just about being ‘available’ for that game. The culture of Mumbai cricket has always been about giving your 100% when you are playing for Mumbai.”

Sanjay Patil’s warning to Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube

Both Indian stars Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube have been selected in the 18-man squad for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana. Sanjay Patil has made it very clear that he wants both Suryakumar and Dube to be fully focused on winning the match for Mumbai and not just participating for the sake of it.

“I’m very clear on this. Considering our defeat against J&K, which came despite the presence of six India cricketers in our lineup, which was very disappointing, I want both SKY and Dube not to just participate in this Ranji Trophy knockout match, but perform well, and contribute to Mumbai’s victory.”

Both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal played just a solitary Ranji Trophy game after which they had to join the Indian ODI camp in Nagpur.

