DEL-W vs GJ-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 10 – 25/02/2025

Match prediction for Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match 10 in Bengaluru.

DEL-W vs GJ-W Predictions: Gardner and co. hope to take advantage of underperforming Delhi Capitals

The match no. 10 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will witness Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals locking horns on Tuesday, February 25. Both teams will be hoping to get a move on in the season when they meet at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DEL-W vs GJ-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DEL-W vs GJ-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL match.

Marizanne Kapp to be the player of the match – 1xBet @ 10, BET HERE

The South African pace all-rounder is the best seamer in the world and a terrific middle order batter. Marizanne Kapp was excellent with the ball in the last game, picking 2 for 18 in four overs. She has over 300 runs in the WPL, along with 23 wickets at 6.17 economy.

Delhi Capitals to win – Parimatch @ 1.72, BET HERE

Delhi Capitals might not be at their best but still boasts of a more reliable batting line-up. They also have a more potent bowling attack. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen, in particular, have excellent numbers against Gujarat batters.

Ash Gardner over 42.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Ash Gardner has made 141 runs in three innings this season at a terrific strike rate of 178. She has also picked four wickets with the ball. Gardner has a superb record in the WPL, having bagged 21 wickets alongwith 465 runs.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru is a venue where batters have enjoyed good success over the years. Pitches are usually flat with consistent bounce, helping batters in shot-making. The average first innings score at the venue reads 155 from 13 WPL matches. We can expect another good surface for batting for this game.

ALSO READ:

DEL-W vs GJ-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets DC Women win the match 1.66 1.65 1.65 1.6 1.6 Gujarat Giants win the match 2.26 2.25 2.15 2.2 2.2

DC Women win the match 1xBet 1.66 Stake 1.65 Parimatch 1.65 BC Game 1.6 Rajabets 1.6 Gujarat Giants win the match 1xBet 2.26 Stake 2.25 Parimatch 2.15 BC Game 2.2 Rajabets 2.2

Head-to-Head Record DEL-W vs GJ-W

The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favour of Delhi Capitals. They have won three out of four encounters whereas Gujarat Giants managed to win once.

Delhi Capitals Women

The two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals have not been up to the mark, winning and losing two games each. They are coming off a 33-run defeat against UP Warriorz. Delhi were in a strong position while bowling first, having reduced the opponents to 109/7. But a late carnage from Chinelle Henry blew them away. Chasing 178, their openers couldn’t get going with Shafali scoring 24 off 30 deliveries. Jemimah Rodrigues made 56 off 35 but wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Gujarat Giants Women

Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the league table, having lost two out of three games. In the previous match, they went down against Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Batting first, their batting unit fell apart with Harleen Deol (32 off 31) being the only batter to cross the 25-run mark. Kashvee Gautam claimed 2 for 15 in three overs but wasn’t enough to mount a challenge with only 120 on the board. Laura Wolvaardt has struggled so far and Gujarat Giants could bring in Phoebe Litchfield for this game.

Possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar

Where to Watch DEL-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the WPL matches can be watched on Fox Sports.

SuperSports is the official broadcasting partner in South Africa.

Toss Prediction

With the chasing sides winning eight out of 13 games hosted here and dew likely coming into play, bowling first will be a preferred choice. Expect the toss-winning captain to choose to field first.

DEL-W vs GJ-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

Bengaluru could witness partly cloudy weather on Tuesday evening with around 19% cloud cover. However, rain is unlikely to be a concern with the radar predicting zero chance of precipitation. The humidity levels could be around 40%, while the temperature ranges between 22°C to 25°C.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals Women

Delhi Capitals Women head into this game as favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 58% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ash Gardner has a poor record against left-arm orthodox spinner Jess Jonassen. She has scored 90 runs in 82 deliveries and has lost her wicket five times. This battle between the Aussie spin all-rounders could be decisive.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.