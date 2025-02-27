DEL-W vs MUM-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 13 – 28/02/2025

Match prediction for Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match 13 in Bengaluru.

DEL-W vs MUM-W Predictions: In-form Mumbai Indians look to avenge earlier defeat against Delhi Capitals

The match no. 13 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will witness Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals going head to head on Friday, February 28. The match will be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the action starting at 7:30 PM IST.

DEL-W vs MUM-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL match.

The England all-rounder is having a glorious tournament so far. Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 254 runs at a strike rate of 156 and has taken seven wickets with the ball. With her stellar record in the WPL, you can back her to continue this good form.

The two teams have a neck-and-neck record but Mumbai Indians hold the edge on pure skill set and balance. They have also been in good form with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur amongst runs. Hayley Matthews’ return to form will strengthen them further.

Marizanne Kapp has returned to her usual form, picking up 2 for 18 and 2 for 17 in the last two games. She has 25 wickets in the WPL at an exceptional economy of 6.07.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

M Chinnaswamy Stadium has continued to serve some terrific pitches to bat on. Bowlers generally find it hard to contain run-scoring here due to flat pitches and quick outfield. The average batting first score at this ground in the WPL is 154 after 16 matches.

DEL-W vs MUM-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets DC Women win the match 2.08 2.05 2 2.05 2.05 MI Women win the match 1.77 1.75 1.76 1.7 1.7

Head-to-Head Record DEL-W vs MUM-W

The head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Women is evenly matched. They have faced each other six times, with both teams winning three games each.

Delhi Capitals Women

The Meg Lanning-led side is placed second on the table with three wins in five games. They are coming off a strong six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants. Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey were magnificent with the new ball, picking two scalps each. Annabel Sutherland also bagged two wickets as they restricted the opponents to 128. Chasing the target, Shafali Verma made 44 off 27 while Jess Jonassen smashed 61 not-out in 32 deliveries.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Mumbai Indians Women

Mumbai Indians are sitting at the top, having won three games and lost only once. That loss came against Delhi Capitals in a final-ball thriller. In the previous game, they obliterated UP Warriorz by eight wickets on the back of an incredible performance by Nat Sciver-Brunt. The all-rounder snared 3 for 18 with the ball and smashed an unbeaten 75 off 44 while chasing 143. Hayley Matthews also scored a fifty as they clinched the game with three overs to spare.

Possible XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

Where to Watch DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the WPL matches can be watched on Fox Sports.

SuperSports is the official broadcasting partner in South Africa.

Toss Prediction

The venue favours chasing, with the team batting second winning 10 out of 16 games played here. Dew comes into play in the second innings, so the toss-winning captain is likely to opt to field first.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the forecast, Bengaluru is expected to witness mostly cloudy weather on Friday evening. There could be over 90% cloud cover but rain is unlikely to cause any issues with just 2% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels will be around 44%, with the temperature ranging between 22°C to 25°C.

Favourites to win the match

The bookmakers seem to be conflicted with this match. Some have Delhi Capitals Women as favourites while others believe Mumbai Indians should win.

Key matchup

Shafali Verma has hit 30 runs off 19 balls against Shabnim Ismail in T20 cricket and has been dismissed twice. This would be an intriguing battle with the new ball.

