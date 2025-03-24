GT vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 5 – 25/03/2025

Match prediction for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match 5 in Ahmedabad.

GT vs PBKS Predictions: Top-heavy Gujarat Titans face Punjab Kings to Kick Off Their Campaign

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against each other in Match No.5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on March 25. The two teams will lock horns at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the action set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

GT vs PBKS Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL match.

Sai Sudharsan had a magnificent IPL season last year. He scored 527 runs in the tournament at an average of 47.90 while striking at 141. The left-hand batter registered one century and two half-centuries in the season. He will bat in the top three and should get enough time in the middle.

Gujarat Titans have a stronger bowling attack with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, and Prasidh Krishna. Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan form a strong top order.

Gujarat Titans boast of a formidable top three of Buttler, Gill, and Sudharsan. These are the most prolific batters in the league over the years. The Punjab Kings will have to face a stronger bowling attack.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The venue in Ahmedabad is excellent for batting in the short format. The seamers can find assistance here with the new ball but once that phase is dealt with, batters can score big. The venue has hosted 19 matches in the IPL since 2022, with an average first innings score of 180. We can expect a high-scoring match when these two teams meet.

GT vs PBKS Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Stake Parimatch Rajabets Gujarat win the match 1.77 1.75 1.70 1.72 1.72 Punjab win the match 2.08 2.05 1.95 2.12 2.12

Head-to-Head Record GT vs PBKS

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have competed against each other five times in the IPL. GT have won three of those games whereas PBKS have been victorious twice. The last time they met, the Titans won by three wickets while chasing 143.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, the champions of the 2022 season, had a forgettable campaign last year. They finished eighth on the table with five wins and seven losses. They have added excellent names to their roster through the mega auction, including Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada. In the middle order, they have to make a call between Sherfane Rutherford and Glenn Phillips. The other three overseas players in the side will be Buttler, Rabada, and Rashid Khan.

Possible XI: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings haven’t reached the top four since 2014. They had a poor season last year as well, finishing ninth with five wins and nine losses. They had a complete revamp with the mega auction, releasing most of their old squad. PBKS signed the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson. They too have to make quite a few tough decisions regarding their playing XI. Punjab Kings’ four overseas players are the toughest to predict as all of them have a good case to start.

Possible XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Where to Watch GT vs PBKS IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Ahmedabad is a good venue for chasing. The teams batting second have won 12 out of 19 matches played here in the last three editions. Considering that record and the general trend, you can expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Ahmedabad should witness clear and warm weather on Tuesday evening. Rain is unlikely to pose any threat to the proceedings of this match. The humidity levels are expected to be low at around 20%, while wind gusts travel at up to 20 kmph. The temperature should hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Titans

As per the bookmakers, Gujarat Titans will head into this match as the favourites. Playing at home, they have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Shreyas Iyer has scored 39 runs from 33 deliveries against Mohammed Siraj and has been dismissed twice. Shreyas will be batting at number three for Punjab Kings while Siraj should get some assistance with the new ball.

